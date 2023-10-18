Maxon Explores Past, Present and Future of Motion Graphics at NAB New York 2023

Exploring the past, present and future of art, presenters will showcase a variety of projects inspired by impactful memories and built from archived galleries, including designing cyborgs and predicting the future of motion graphics. Tweet this

"Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by these luminaries who have continuously pushed their boundaries and achieved remarkable success in their respective fields," says Maxon CEO David McGavran. "We have been incredibly pleased with the turnout at events this year and are excited for more people to experience firsthand at NAB New York the power and versatility of the Maxon One tools, and how they can be used to redefine creative possibilities."

Visitors are also invited to use Maxon's exclusive code "NY3627" to register for NAB New York for free.

Speakers at Maxon's NAB New York 2023 showcase include:

Anthony Bari Jr is a technical consultant for Adobe, Blackmagic Design, Maxon, and more with Emmy award-winning post-production experience. During his 15+ years in the industry he has worked on commercials, TV shows, documentaries and sports, as well as promotional and branded content campaigns.

Eran Stern is the founder of Stern FX, a training hub with free tutorials and full-length courses, and an Adobe certified expert trainer. He has over two decades of experience in post-production and has worked with a number of high-profile clients including Apple, LinkedIn, BBC, Disney, McCann and Lightricks.

Eric Say is the owner/creative director at Gameday Creative, a creative agency based in NY specializing in sports and broadcast graphics. He has been the lead director on graphic packages for Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, NFL, MLB, Olympics and more.

Harrison Vincent is a versatile freelance director, designer and animator from Denver . With a passion for large personal projects and a commitment to mastering new software, he thrives at the intersection of design and 3D, crafting captivating visual experiences.

Joe Herman is a New York -based artist, animator and filmmaker. He has worked with leading production companies on many commercial, broadcast and independent film projects. He also lectures and teaches widely about 3D animation and production.

María Guðjohnsen is an Icelandic 3D artist based in New York . Her work depicts utopian speculations of potential realities inspired by the future, sci-fi, and computer graphics. She has worked with brands including Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Adidas, Jagermeister and more.

Matt Milstead is a partner at Mograph.com and a freelance 3D animator with over 22 years of experience in the industry. As a leader in his field, he has worked on diverse projects from video games to movies and co-hosts the Mograph podcast, sharing his expertise with others in the industry.

Nasir Barday is a UX designer who specializes in the FinTech space. He brings novel techniques, including 3D and motion design, to his work in his efforts to design the future of finance. His personal projects aim to develop his expertise in these techniques.

is a UX designer who specializes in the FinTech space. He brings novel techniques, including 3D and motion design, to his work in his efforts to design the future of finance. His personal projects aim to develop his expertise in these techniques. Sarah Chokali is a motion creative with experience developing motion graphics for a range of fields, such as tech, education, advertising and entertainment. Sarah also takes time to craft personal art pieces that echo her own life experiences and offer glimpses into her cultural Iraq heritage.

All presentations will also be streamed online and available to watch on the Maxon YouTube channel. Head to the Maxon event page to find more details on each presentation and the full schedule.

