Maxon Introduces Cinebench 2024: A New Standard for Performance Evaluation

This latest iteration of the industry-standard benchmarking software, which has been a cornerstone in computer performance evaluation for two decades, sets a new standard for performance evaluation Tweet this

Cinebench 2024 ushers in a new era by embracing the power of Redshift, Cinema 4D's default rendering engine. Unlike its predecessors, which utilized Cinema 4D's standard renderer, Cinebench 2024 utilizes the same render algorithms across both CPU and GPU implementations. This leap to the Redshift engine ensures that performance testing aligns seamlessly with the demands of modern creative workflows, delivering accurate and consistent results.

Dual Performance Evaluation: CPU and GPU

Cinebench 2024 reinstates GPU benchmarking, a feature absent from Cinebench for the past decade. The latest version not only evaluates CPU performance; it also provides insights into the GPU's capabilities, reflecting the evolving technological landscape of creative software and workflows.

Wider Platform Compatibility

Cinebench 2024 is designed to accommodate a broader range of hardware configurations. It seamlessly supports x86/64 architecture (Intel/AMD) on Windows and macOS, as well as Arm64 architecture to extend its reach to Apple silicon on macOS and Snapdragon® compute silicon on Windows, ensuring compatibility with the latest advancements in hardware technology. Redshift GPU performance can be evaluated on systems with compatible Nvidia, AMD and Apple graphics processors.

Unified Benchmarking Scene

Cinebench 2024 streamlines the benchmarking process by utilizing a consistent scene file for both CPU and GPU testing. This innovation enables users to discern the advantages of leveraging Redshift GPU, providing a real-world glimpse into the benefits of harnessing cutting-edge graphics hardware for rendering tasks.

Revamped User Interface

Cinebench 2024 introduces a revamped user interface that enhances the user experience and showcases the incredible artistic endeavors achieved with the Redshift render engine in Cinema 4D. This dynamic interface serves as a testament to the potential of the Redshift engine while offering users a more intuitive and visually engaging experience.

Under-the-Hood Enhancements

Beyond the surface, Cinebench 2024 brings forth a host of performance-enhancing features. With a threefold increase in memory footprint compared to Cinebench R23, the software caters to the memory-intensive demands of modern projects. Moreover, a six-fold rise in computational effort and utilization of newer instruction sets ensures a benchmark that resonates with the complexity and sophistication of contemporary creative projects.

Unparalleled Performance Evaluation

It's crucial to note that Cinebench 2024 scores cannot be directly compared to those of its predecessor, Cinebench R23. With the incorporation of Redshift, a different rendering engine, larger memory footprint, and more complex scenes, Cinebench 2024 offers a distinctly enhanced and accurate evaluation of modern hardware capabilities.

Availability

Cinebench 2024 is immediately available for download starting today on the official Maxon website. Creatives, gamers and technology enthusiasts are invited to explore this groundbreaking benchmarking tool and experience firsthand the leap in performance evaluation that it offers.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.

Maxon's team is composed of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From our popular, inclusive events to our free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to our ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

Media Contact

Chloe Larby, Maxon, 44 7454012045, [email protected], maxon.net

SOURCE Maxon