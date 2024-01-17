Maxon Red Giant Update Delivers Fast, Beautiful Bokeh and Realistic Lens Flares

This release equips editors, filmmakers, compositors, and content creators of all types with new, next-level image enhancement features and tools that will further augment their options in a wide range of creative applications. Post this

This release equips editors, filmmakers, compositors, and content creators of all types with new, next-level image enhancement features and tools that will further augment their options in a wide range of creative applications.

Maxon Red Giant 2024.1

Universe offers editors and compositors an essential toolkit of effects and transitions and now it's even easier to add dream bokeh to any shot.

New Bokeh plugin allows artists to quickly create beautiful bokeh and mimic camera focus without the need for a complex camera lens setup. A variety of shapes, and other customizations, make it possible to simulate depth of field while maintaining control over the area of focus, focus length, and adding custom blur maps and depth maps.

Bokeh Transition, a variant of the Bokeh plugin, helps artists seamlessly transition between two clips using a dazzling de-focus effect.

Enhancements to Universe's underlying framework offer non-linear editors and compositors real-time experience with Maxon products. Both new plugins plus uni.Blur are built on the new performance framework, which will be expanded to other Universe products in future releases.

Magic Bullet updates include a more user-friendly color management experience and updates to Unreal Engine integration.

New, simplified Magic Bullet Looks color management makes it possible for artists to achieve their goals much more quickly.

Enhanced support for Unreal Engine (UE) integration allows users to make the most of Looks with the latest version of UE.

VFX Real Lens Flares now features obscuration and a Light Ball core projection option.

Obscuration is as groundbreaking as Real Lens Flares itself. Watch as the flare and reflections change shape and beautifully morph as the light goes behind complex shapes — just like in a real lens!

Art direct the sun and bring streetlights to life with the new Light Ball core projection option, which gives flares a physical presence in a scene.

VFX Spot Clone Tracker helps artists turbocharge their tracking game with a new Tracker Only feature.

Particularly helpful to After Effects users, the Tracker Only feature allows artists to hide all non-tracking-related parameters, exposing only the necessary controls. Handle multiple tracks on one clip while also kicking out nulls with the new Create Null and Clear Track buttons.

Shape Roundness is a new single slider that determines the roundness of tracking, cloning shapes. Get more versatility from Spot Clone Tracker, and quickly clone shapes that fit into hard-to-reach places.

Trapcode updates include optimized multi-frame rendering across multiple threads, new cloud service support, and new sprites.

Particular is now optimized for multithreaded, multi-frame rendering.

A new asset browser refresh enables Maxon to provide assets through the cloud to all Trapcode asset browsers except Form. Artists can now find the perfect sprite, model, curve, or gradient in the ever-expanding Maxon Cloud Capsule Service.

Highlighting Trapcode's new cloud service support, Maxon has added two new sprite categories for emojis and pixel art.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.

Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From our popular, inclusive events to our free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to our ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

