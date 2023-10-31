Maxon Redshift and Cinebench Optimized for Mac Lineup with M3 Family of Chips

We strive to deliver the best performance possible and enable artists to design at the speed of creativity. We're excited to take advantage of the new M3 technology and are sure the speed gains will be invaluable in the creative process. Post this

"Maxon has consistently delivered quick support for Apple innovations, as we strive to deliver the best performance possible and enable artists to design at the speed of creativity," said David McGavran, Maxon CEO. "We're excited to take advantage of the new M3 technology and are sure the speed gains will be invaluable in the creative process."

Availability

Cinebench 2024.1 is available immediately from maxon.net for anyone to download and benchmark performance on macOS and Windows hardware. Optimizations will be available as part of regular Redshift updates for Maxon One and Redshift subscribers in the coming months.

