Maxon Redshift and Cinebench Optimized for Mac Lineup with M3 Family of Chips

With the new GPU of M3, features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing offer outstanding performance in Redshift rendering.
BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxon is thrilled to announce updates to Redshift and Cinebench 2024 that take advantage of the latest developments in Apple's M3 family of chips. Artists will experience outstanding performance when generating photorealistic imagery using Maxon's industry-leading Redshift render engine, thanks to the increased GPU power of the M3 family of chips, which includes support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Maxon's Cinebench 2024 benchmarking tool, built on Redshift and Maxon's Cinema 4D, is fully optimized and available as a free download, offering creators to evaluate the performance of Apple's M3-series chips.
Apple's new GPU architecture features hardware-accelerated ray tracing, providing substantial speed increases when rendering with Redshift.
"Maxon has consistently delivered quick support for Apple innovations, as we strive to deliver the best performance possible and enable artists to design at the speed of creativity," said David McGavran, Maxon CEO. "We're excited to take advantage of the new M3 technology and are sure the speed gains will be invaluable in the creative process."
Availability
Cinebench 2024.1 is available immediately from maxon.net for anyone to download and benchmark performance on macOS and Windows hardware. Optimizations will be available as part of regular Redshift updates for Maxon One and Redshift subscribers in the coming months.
