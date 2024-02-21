Maxon Release Offers Apple M3 Optimization, Streamlined Workflows and More

Artists will benefit from outstanding performance thanks to the next generation GPU of the M3 family of chips, resulting in lightning-fast renders and better interactivity. Post this

Please note: Maxon is currently offering a limited time offer to get Maxon One and Adobe Substance 3D at a special discount price.

Redshift 3.5.24

This release includes support for the next-generation GPU that represents the biggest leap forward in graphics architecture ever for Apple silicon. Other notable features of this release include bug fixes, enhanced stability as well as improvements to the appearance of ramps, and additional features in Houdini.

Redshift now supports Apple's hardware-accelerated ray tracing technology on M3 devices.

Improved interpolation in the ramp node allows for crisp lines between stepped gradients.

New Houdini plugin featuring a whole lot of quality-of-life improvements.

Maxon Cinema 4D 2024.3

This release offers artists improved connections with essential tools that streamline workflows and enhance file format compatibility to simplify access to your digital assets.

Upgraded Asset Browser now enables you to preview animated assets by hovering over them directly.

Asset Browser includes comprehensive support for browsing and adding Adobe Substance 3D materials.

Exported glTF files now include skin deformations.

USD export now incorporates support for PSR animation.

More robust connection between Cinema 4D and ZBrush, featuring Matcap and Dynamic Subdivision support in GoZ.

Capsules

In partnership with Adobe, this release includes a library of 40 Adobe Substance 3D materials.

Materials are available in the Cinema 4D Asset Browser.

Materials feature a number of parameters that can be modified to create a variety of realistic surfaces.

The library includes a wide range of materials from duct tape to modeling clay.

Cineware

Work even faster with more flexibility in your workflow, quickly and easily importing and managing your Cinema 4D files in Unreal Engine.

Significant performance improvements to the Datasmith Direct Link for Cinema 4D. (Note: only works with Unreal Engine 5.0 and beyond and requires Cinema 4D 2023.0 and beyond.)

The transfer of animations has been updated, further enhancing the feature set of the plugin.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon's innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.

Maxon's team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From our popular, inclusive events to our free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to our ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

Media Contact

Chloe Larby, Maxon, 44 7454012045, [email protected], maxon.net

SOURCE Maxon