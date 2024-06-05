Maxon Studio Takes Visual Storytelling to the Next Level

Red Giant's new template engine and streamlined editing UI is the ultimate toolkit for creating stunning videos fast with no learning curve!

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxon, maker of powerful, approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and more, today announced Maxon Studio.

A new After Effects template engine and intuitive interface available to Red Giant and Maxon One subscribers, Maxon Studio harnesses the capabilities of over 130 Red Giant tools so visual creatives of all types and skill levels can create standout videos with the click of a button.