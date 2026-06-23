Maxpeedingrods Expands Air Suspension Lineup with Rear Air Helper Spring Kit for Heavy-Duty Pickup Applications

This kit gives drivers the flexibility to adjust suspension support based on changing loads while maintaining everyday drivability. Post this

The Maxpeedingrods Rear Air Helper Spring Kit allows users to adjust air pressure based on changing load conditions, helping support ride height and suspension performance when carrying additional weight.

Adjustable Support for Daily Driving, Towing, and Hauling

Unlike fixed-rate suspension components, air helper springs allow drivers to increase or decrease air pressure according to the amount of weight being carried. Whether towing a travel trailer for a weekend getaway, hauling tools to a job site, or transporting recreational equipment, users can adjust the system to better match current vehicle demands.

The kit provides up to 5,000 lbs of load-leveling capacity and operates within a pressure range of 5 to 100 PSI. Designed to help maintain ride height under load, the system is intended to supplement the factory suspension and does not alter the vehicle's manufacturer-rated payload or towing capacity. By supplementing the factory rear suspension, the system helps reduce rear-end squat and maintain a more level vehicle stance under load.

A level ride height may also help restore proper headlight aim and more predictable steering feel during highway driving and towing applications.

Built for Repeated Load Cycles

To meet the demands of heavy-duty truck use, the air springs feature a reinforced four-layer construction engineered for repeated compression and long-term service.

Each air spring undergoes air-tightness testing during manufacturing. According to internal testing, the system has also been evaluated through more than five million compression cycles.

Additional features include:

Heavy-duty double-bellow air springs

Powder-coated SPHC steel mounting brackets

Dacromet-coated fasteners for corrosion resistance

Internal jounce bumpers that help reduce harsh bottoming-out during full suspension compression

Bolt-On Installation Approach

The Rear Air Helper Spring Kit utilizes a bolt-on installation design intended to simplify installation for both DIY truck owners and professional shops.

Each kit includes air springs, mounting brackets, air lines, installation hardware, and detailed instructions. A no-drill inflation valve bracket is also included, allowing inflation valves to be mounted without permanent vehicle modifications.

Standardized fittings and serviceable hardware support routine maintenance and future replacement needs.

Expanding Air Suspension Options for Pickup Owners

"The same truck is often used for commuting during the week and towing or hauling on the weekend," said a Maxpeedingrods product representative. "This kit gives drivers the flexibility to adjust suspension support based on changing loads while maintaining everyday drivability."

The Rear Air Helper Spring Kit joins Maxpeedingrods' growing range of air suspension products, which includes air struts, air spring systems, and air management solutions for passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

The addition further expands the company's load-support offerings for truck owners who regularly tow trailers, haul equipment, or carry varying payloads throughout the year.

Media Contact

Yang Lu, Maxpeedingrods, 1 213-459-3517, [email protected]

SOURCE Maxpeedingrods