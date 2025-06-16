Maxson Wilson Joins Planet Depos as New Account Executive

"Hands down, the thing I'm most looking forward to is building long-standing, powerful client relationships," Post this

"Hands down, the thing I'm most looking forward to is building long-standing, powerful client relationships," said Maxson. "The most important thing in the court reporting world is trust, and my goal is to create the most meaningful, genuine relationships I possibly can with legal professionals throughout the U.S. I want my clients to know that no matter what they need, I will be there for them."

Originally from New Canaan, CT, Maxson attended Bowdoin College in Brunswick, ME, where he earned his bachelor's degree in psychology and played cornerback for their varsity football team. Throughout his life, he has lived in more than 15 different cities and three different countries, including New Zealand and Australia. He now calls Ocean Beach in San Diego, CA, his home, where he lives with his dog, Kaya.

Outside of work, Maxson enjoys spending time at the dog beach across from his apartment. He also has a taste for adrenaline-inducing activities, like amateur cliff diving, and he loves to attend concerts.

"We are so happy to welcome Maxson to Planet Depos," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "His diverse background, dedication, and enthusiasm for client success make him a valuable addition to our growing sales team."

About Planet Depos

Planet Depos leverages the latest litigation technology to provide comprehensive court reporting services across the U.S. and abroad. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Planet Depos is the only international court reporting firm led by court reporters and industry experts. Committed to best-in-class service with 24/7/365 support, Planet Depos has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the world, including depositions, arbitrations, and trials. At the forefront of innovation, Planet Depos partners with clients to streamline proceedings using industry-leading, proprietary technology and digital solutions such as remote depositions, legal videography, and digital court reporting. Visit planetdepos.com to learn more and schedule your next legal proceeding.

Learn more about Planet Depos

Follow Planet Depos on LinkedIn

Follow Planet Depos on Facebook

Follow Planet Depos on X

Read our blog

Media Contact

Delma Lara, Planet Depos, 1 888.433.3767, [email protected], planetdepos.com

Brittany Jones, Planet Depos, [email protected], planetdepos.com

SOURCE Planet Depos