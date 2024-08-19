MaxTAF Announces Strategic Partnership with Aquitas Solutions to Enhance IBM Maximo Services in North America

"Our partnership with MaxTAF will allow Aquitas to give our customers a cost-effective automated solution to properly test their Maximo implementations and support their future regression and validation needs." Post this

MaxTAF is dedicated to assisting Aquitas Solutions in diversifying its services and solutions portfolio. By integrating MaxTAF's powerful, robust, intuitive, and accessible solutions, Aquitas Solutions can continue to deliver enhanced value and innovative solutions to their enterprise asset management clients. This partnership will revolutionize how IBM Maximo customers approach system and hardware quality, streamline the onboarding process, and enhance overall Maximo IT maintenance and improvement efforts.

"We are excited to partner with Aquitas Solutions, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Alexander Delic, director at MaxTAF. "This collaboration will allow us to bring our advanced automation solutions to a broader audience, improving system performance and client satisfaction across the board."

Aquitas Solutions, known for its extensive expertise in enterprise asset management, will now be able to offer its clients enhanced support in implementing MaxTAF's state-of-the-art technology. This will not only improve the quality of their projects but also add significant value to ongoing client support and system maintenance.

"Customer testing is often expensive or not performed diligently due to the time and cost required by the users," said Jeff Brown, CEO at Aquitas Solutions. "Our partnership with MaxTAF will allow Aquitas to give our customers a cost-effective automated solution to properly test their Maximo implementations and support their future regression and validation needs."

Together, MaxTAF and Aquitas Solutions are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in enterprise asset management, delivering top-tier solutions that meet the evolving needs of IBM Maximo customers.

About MaxTAF:

MaxTAF is a leading provider of automation solutions designed to enhance the functionality and performance of IBM Maximo & MAS systems. Known for its powerful, robust, intuitive, and accessible solutions, MaxTAF helps clients streamline their operations and achieve greater efficiency.

About Aquitas Solutions:

Aquitas Solutions is a premier provider of enterprise asset management solutions, offering a wide range of services to help clients optimize their asset performance. With a strong focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Aquitas Solutions delivers tailored solutions that drive business success. Learn more about the company at: http://www.aquitas-solutions.com

Media Contact

Alexander Delic, MaxTAF, 44 7904 833 659, [email protected], https://www.maxtaf.com

SOURCE MaxTAF