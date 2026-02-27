Maxx Orthopedics Acquires TracPatch®, Expanding QRS® Platform into a Fully Integrated Recovery Ecosystem

"TracPatch was founded on the principle that recovery is a critical component of surgical success," said Richard Bolander, PhD, President of TracPatch. "Joining Maxx Orthopedics enables us to integrate that philosophy into a broader surgeon-centered platform." Post this

As outpatient total joint replacement continues to expand, surgeons and health systems face increasing pressure to maintain quality while improving efficiency and controlling cost. The integrated QRS platform, now incorporating TracPatch®, is designed to support:

Enhanced patient engagement and compliance with real-time monitoring

Reduced variability across care pathways

Operational scalability for ASCs and hospital outpatient departments

Alignment with value-based reimbursement models

"TracPatch was founded on the principle that recovery is a critical component of surgical success," said Richard Bolander, PhD, President of TracPatch. "Joining Maxx Orthopedics enables us to integrate that philosophy into a broader surgeon-centered platform."

"Integrating patient recovery support directly into a standardized joint replacement platform is a natural evolution of value-based orthopedics," said Dr. S. David Stulberg. "The alignment between QRS and TracPatch strengthens care continuity and enhances our ability to deliver reproducible outcomes in outpatient settings."

Maxx Orthopedics will continue to share updates as integration progresses. The company remains focused on delivering dependable, clinically driven solutions that support surgeons and advance patient mobility.

About Maxx Orthopedics

Maxx Orthopedics, Inc. is the manufacturer of the Freedom® Knee System, Libertas® Total Hip System, and Quick Recovery Solutions® (QRS). The company develops and markets innovative orthopedic medical devices and integrated solutions designed to restore mobility while addressing patient lifestyle, anatomical, and economic considerations. Maxx Orthopedics is committed to supporting surgeons with clinically driven technologies and value-focused care pathways.

Learn more at www.maxxortho.com and follow Maxx Orthopedics on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About TracPatch

TracPatch provides patient-centered recovery solutions designed to enhance postoperative engagement, support care standardization, and improve overall patient experience across the orthopedic episode of care.

