Maxx Orthopedics announces FDA 510(k) clearance for Freedom® Metaphyseal Cone System

Manufactured from Ti6Al4V ELI titanium alloy, the Freedom Metaphyseal Cones feature an elliptical design that scales larger in the medial-lateral (ML) direction than the anterior-posterior (AP), optimizing implant fit and load distribution. A stepped geometry enhances proximal-distal stability, while a large internal diameter accommodates larger stem options. Wide relief slots are engineered to interface with the fins and keel of the Freedom Knee Tibial Baseplate, ensuring system compatibility.

Each cone incorporates a proprietary 3D-printed scaffold structure, approximately 1 mm thick, on the AP and ML margins. This structure replicates the size and porosity of cancellous bone, promoting biological fixation and stability in both cemented and press-fit configurations. "The FDA clearance of the Freedom® Metaphyseal Cone System underscores our continued commitment to innovation and the advancement of revision knee technology," said Farzin Khaghani, Chief Commercial Officer at Maxx Orthopedics. "This addition strengthens our product portfolio and provides surgeons with versatile, high-performance solutions to address the diverse needs of complex knee revision cases."

