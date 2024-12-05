Maxx Orthopedics announces FDA 510(k) clearance of Medial Congruent insert for Freedom® Total Knee System

Maxx Orthopedics announces US FDA clearance of its new Medial Congruent (MC) insert for the Freedom Total Knee System. The new MC insert is designed to enhance total knee arthroplasty performance by incorporating features that better replicate natural knee function and motion. The Freedom Total Knee System is widely recognized for its versatility and efficiency, offering a range of solutions for diverse patient needs. The addition of the Medial Congruent poly insert builds on this legacy, delivering a refined solution that balances knee function and patient mobility.

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxx Orthopedics, a global manufacturer of innovative orthopedic implant solutions, is pleased to announce the US FDA clearance of its new Medial Congruent (MC) insert for the Freedom Total Knee System. This latest addition represents another pivotal step forward in delivering knee replacement technologies designed to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

The new MC insert is designed to enhance total knee arthroplasty performance by incorporating features that better replicate natural knee function and motion. These include: