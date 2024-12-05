Maxx Orthopedics announces FDA 510(k) clearance of Medial Congruent insert for Freedom® Total Knee System

Maxx Orthopedics announces US FDA clearance of its new Medial Congruent (MC) insert for the Freedom Total Knee System. The new MC insert is designed to enhance total knee arthroplasty performance by incorporating features that better replicate natural knee function and motion. The Freedom Total Knee System is widely recognized for its versatility and efficiency, offering a range of solutions for diverse patient needs. The addition of the Medial Congruent poly insert builds on this legacy, delivering a refined solution that balances knee function and patient mobility.
NORRISTOWN, Pa., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxx Orthopedics, a global manufacturer of innovative orthopedic implant solutions, is pleased to announce the US FDA clearance of its new Medial Congruent (MC) insert for the Freedom Total Knee System. This latest addition represents another pivotal step forward in delivering knee replacement technologies designed to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.
The new MC insert is designed to enhance total knee arthroplasty performance by incorporating features that better replicate natural knee function and motion. These include:
- Natural knee mechanics, with improved anterior sliding, lateral rollback, and external rotation.
- Medial stability, ensuring the medial compartment remains congruent throughout the full range of motion.
- Stability in extension, with a medial anterior lip to reduce anterior subluxation and enhance stability when the leg is in full extension.
"The Freedom Medial Congruent insert reflects Maxx Orthopedics' commitment to continuous innovation," said Ashesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Maxx Orthopedics, Inc. "The Freedom Medial Congruent insert expands the Freedom Knee portfolio by providing a tibial insert designed to give patients knee movement, in cruciate-retaining (CR) procedures, that mimics the natural knee."
About the Freedom Total Knee System
The Freedom Total Knee System is widely recognized for its versatility and efficiency, offering a range of solutions for diverse patient needs. The addition of the Medial Congruent poly insert builds on this legacy, delivering a refined solution that balances knee function and patient mobility.
Availability
The Freedom Medial Congruent insert is now FDA-approved in the United States and will be available for clinical use in early 2025. For more information, healthcare professionals are encouraged to visit www.maxxortho.com or contact their Maxx Orthopedics representative.
About Maxx Orthopedics, Inc.
Maxx Orthopedics, Inc. is the manufacturer of the Freedom Knee System, Libertas® Total Hip System, and Quick Recovery Solutions (QRS®). We develop and market innovative orthopedic medical devices with a focus on providing state-of-the-art implants and related solutions designed that best restore patient mobility, while accommodating lifestyle, anatomical and economic needs. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.
Media contact:
Donald Montgomery
Maxx Orthopedics, Inc.
Media Contact
Donald Montgomery, Maxx Orthopedics, 1 4843420092, [email protected], www.maxxortho.com
SOURCE Maxx Orthopedics
Share this article