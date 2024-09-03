Maxx Orthopedics announces FDA 510(k) clearance of new Freedom® Titan PCK Revision Knee System and partnership with UNIK Orthopedics, Inc.

"The FDA clearance of Freedom Titan PCK System further demonstrates our commitment to developing a strong product pipeline that broadens our portfolio, drives growth, and addresses the needs of a diverse patient population." Post this

The Freedom Titan PCK Revision Knee System maintains the same advanced, clinically proven design as the Freedom PCK Revision Knee System, featuring progressive constraint kinematics, multi-radius femoral design, patented trapezoidal box, and titanium stems, augments and couplers. Titan PCK has a unique golden color on the femoral and tibial components from the titanium niobium nitride (TiNbN) coating produced by a physical vapor deposition (PVD) process. The strong TiNbN coating has been shown to block or significantly reduce the release of metal ions common in orthopedic joint replacement implants.

Titan PCK System demonstrates our ongoing pursuit of knee arthroplasty solutions that address needs in total joint replacement, especially the 10-15% of the population with metal sensitivity. Farzin Khaghani, Chief Commercial Officer, states "The FDA clearance of Freedom Titan PCK System further demonstrates our commitment to developing a strong product pipeline that broadens our portfolio, drives growth, and addresses the needs of a diverse patient population. We are thrilled to offer our distinct Titan knee portfolio to osteoarthritis patients dealing with challenges associated with metal sensitivity."

Maxx Orthopedics has established a partnership with Unik Orthopedics (UNIKO) to offer personalized surgical instrument blocks for total knee arthroplasty.

UNIKO recently received FDA 510(k) clearance for PointCloud™ Knee Instrument intended for use in surgery to assist with intraoperative implant placement and as a guide for bony resections during total knee replacements. Preoperative MRI scans are obtained during the Pre-Op planning process and used to identify anatomic landmarks necessary for alignment and positioning of the implant during the procedure.

UNIKO PointCloud Knee Instruments (UKI) and the Vault System (web-based surgical planning tool) are compatible with the Freedom® Total Knee System. Combining the UNIKO PointCloud with our Quick Recovery Solutions (QRS®) platform, offers a perfect blend of complementary technologies and an efficient, cost-effective solution for ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals.

The PointCloud Knee Instruments allow surgeons to have patient-specific, CNC machined solid block (Acetal-C), single-use instruments during surgery. Surgeons will be able to precisely template PSI blocks during pre-operative planning and recommend patient-specific component sizing. "Dr. Kurtis Biggs (Naples, FL) recently performed the first Freedom Primary Knee procedure in the United States using the new UNIK Ortho PSI blocks. Our partnership with UNIKO should increase efficiency for total knee arthroplasty within outpatient surgery centers and hospitals. We are excited to offer QRS, Freedom Knee System, and PointCloud technologies together for the benefit of both patients and surgeons, states Anand Bala, Vice President of Product.

