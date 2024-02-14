Maxx Orthopedics announces strategic partnership with THINK Surgical

Maxx Orthopedics, Inc. (Norristown, PA.), a rapidly expanding global orthopedics device company, today announces a strategic partnership with THINK Surgical, Inc. (Fremont, CA), an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots.

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxx Orthopedics, Inc. (Norristown, PA.), a rapidly expanding global orthopedics device company, today announces a strategic partnership with THINK Surgical, Inc. (Fremont, CA), an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots.

Through collaboration between Maxx Orthopedics and THINK Surgical, a robotically enabled solution for the Freedom® Knee System will be developed. THINK Surgical intends to file for 510(k) clearance with the U.S. FDA in 2024. Combining the versatile Freedom Knee System with a small, handheld robotic system, like the TMINI™ Miniature Robotic System, provides a perfect blend of complementary technologies to expand the appeal of both companies' offerings. The TMINI System fits naturally with Maxx Orthopedics' Quick Recovery Solutions (QRS®) platform- a customized solution for the Freedom Knee System and Libertas® Hip System designed to improve surgical efficiency without increasing complexity that is ideal for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC).

"We are excited to enter a strategic partnership with THINK Surgical. Delivering affordable innovation to our surgeons and patients is very important to us. The TMINI System is one of several key technologies designed to enhance the surgeon experience with our knee reconstruction solutions. I believe surgeons will see real value utilizing our proven Freedom Knee System with THINK Surgical's wireless, robotic technology, allowing them to build patient-specific surgical workflows," said Ashesh Shah, chief executive officer of Maxx Orthopedics.

The TMINI System includes a wireless robotic handpiece that assists surgeons in performing total knee replacement and first received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA in April 2023. Following a CT based three-dimensional surgical plan, the TMINI robotic handpiece automatically compensates for surgeon hand movement to locate bone pins along precisely defined planes. Cutting guides are then connected to the bone pins for accurate bone resection. The TMINI System is easy to use and replaces many of the instruments currently used in knee replacement surgery.

To discover more about the latest innovations in orthopedic reconstruction from Maxx Orthopedics, please visit www.maxxortho.com/.

About Maxx Orthopedics, Inc.

Maxx Orthopedics, Inc. is the manufacturer of the Freedom Knee System, Libertas Total Hip System, and Quick Recovery Solutions (QRS). We develop and market innovative orthopedic medical devices with a focus on providing state-of-the-art implants and related solutions designed that best restore patient mobility, while accommodating lifestyle, anatomical and economic needs. Find out more at www.maxxortho.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical and TMINI are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

