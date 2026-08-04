Maxx Orthopedics Expands Freedom® PCK® Revision Knee System with Launch of PCK® Metaphyseal Cones

"PCK Cones completes our revision knee offering, giving surgeons the stable metaphyseal scaffold they need for addressing bone defects, while maintaining the surgical simplicity and reliability the Freedom Knee platform is known for." — Farzin Khaghani, Chief Commercial Officer, Maxx Orthopedics Post this

The PCK® Metaphyseal Cones integrate seamlessly with both the Freedom® PCK® (Progressive Constraint Kinematics) Revision Knee System and the Freedom® Titan PCK® Revision Knee System, designed for patients with metal sensitivities - giving surgeons a complete, unified solution for even the most demanding revision cases.

Made from Ti6Al4V ELI titanium alloy, the PCK® Cones feature a 3D-printed lattice structure that replicates the porosity of cancellous bone, promoting durable long-term metaphyseal fixation. A stepped outer geometry resists subsidence and rotational loosening, while the keel relief slots enable independent, optimized positioning of the Freedom® PCK Tibial Baseplate without over-constraint of the cone's geometry.

Key system features:

• 3D-Printed Porous Scaffold — Promotes durable cementless fixation and addresses bone defects presented in revision surgery.

• Stepped External Geometry — Resists subsidence and rotational loosening for dependable support in compromised tibial bone.

• Seven Size Options — Accommodates a wide range of defect sizes with intraoperative rotational flexibility.

"PCK Cones complete our revision knee offering, giving surgeons the stable metaphyseal scaffold they need for addressing bone defects, while maintaining the surgical simplicity and reliability the Freedom Knee platform is known for."

— Farzin Khaghani, Chief Commercial Officer, Maxx Orthopedics

PCK® Metaphyseal Cones are now available in the United States. Visit https://www.maxxortho.com or contact your local Maxx Orthopedics representative for more information.

About Maxx Orthopedics, Inc.

Maxx Orthopedics, Inc. is the manufacturer of the Freedom® Knee System, Libertas® Total Hip System, Keystone™ Hip System, and Quick Recovery Solutions (QRS®). We develop and market innovative orthopedic medical devices with a focus on providing state-of-the-art implants and related solutions designed to best restore patient mobility, while accommodating lifestyle, anatomical, and economic needs. Find out more at www.maxxortho.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Hillary Berenato| Maxx Orthopedics, Inc.| (484) 571-7909 | [email protected] https://www.maxxortho.com

SOURCE Maxx Orthopedics, Inc.