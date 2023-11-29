Maxx Orthopedics Expands Leadership Team with Ross Chamberlain as Vice President of Business Development

Maxx Orthopedics recently appointed Ross Chamberlain as Vice President of Business Development.
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. , Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxx Orthopedics, Inc., a rapidly expanding global orthopedics device company, recently appointed Ross Chamberlain as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Mr. Chamberlain will help advance our organizational partnerships and identify new opportunities that will accelerate our company growth.
"We were looking for a teammate with the right expertise, leadership, and commitment to excellence. Ross joins the team with extensive orthopedic sales experience and a value set that matches our own. He is an excellent choice to lead business development at Maxx Orthopedics," says Farzin Khaghani, CCO of Maxx Orthopedics.
Prior to joining Maxx Orthopedics, Mr. Chamberlain served as Senior Vice-President of Sales for OrthoDevelopment Corporation and brings over 30 years of combined sales and marketing management experience in the orthopedic market.
Mr. Chamberlain holds a BS in Zoology from the University of Wisconsin.
About Maxx Orthopedics
Maxx Orthopedics is the manufacturer of the Freedom Knee® System, Libertas® Total Hip System and Quick Recovery Solutions (QRS®). The company develops and markets innovative orthopedic medical devices worldwide with a focus on providing state-of-the-art implants and related solutions that best restore patient mobility while accommodating lifestyle, anatomical and economic needs. Find out more at www.maxxortho.com
