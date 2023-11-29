Maxx Orthopedics Expands Leadership Team with Ross Chamberlain as Vice President of Business Development

Ross joins the team with extensive orthopedic sales experience and a value set that matches our own. He is an excellent choice to lead business development at Maxx Orthopedics," says Farzin Khaghani, CCO of Maxx Orthopedics. Post this

Prior to joining Maxx Orthopedics, Mr. Chamberlain served as Senior Vice-President of Sales for OrthoDevelopment Corporation and brings over 30 years of combined sales and marketing management experience in the orthopedic market.

Mr. Chamberlain holds a BS in Zoology from the University of Wisconsin.

About Maxx Orthopedics

Maxx Orthopedics is the manufacturer of the Freedom Knee® System, Libertas® Total Hip System and Quick Recovery Solutions (QRS®). The company develops and markets innovative orthopedic medical devices worldwide with a focus on providing state-of-the-art implants and related solutions that best restore patient mobility while accommodating lifestyle, anatomical and economic needs. Find out more at www.maxxortho.com

