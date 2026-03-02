Maxx Orthopedics Expands Libertas® Hip Portfolio with the Introduction of the Keystone™ Hip System

Maxx Orthopedics, Inc., a rapidly expanding global orthopedic device company, today announces the launch of the Libertas® Keystone™ Hip System, a short, metaphyseal fit-and-fill hip stem.

NORRISTOWN, Pa., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maxx Orthopedics, Inc., a rapidly expanding global orthopedic device company, today announces the launch of the Libertas® Keystone™ Hip System, a short, metaphyseal fit-and-fill hip stem. The latest addition to its comprehensive Libertas® Hip Portfolio, the Keystone™ Stem is engineered to advance contemporary direct anterior approach hip arthroplasty by combining metaphyseal-only fixation, anatomic fit and fill, and a versatile reconstructive platform - all within a design philosophy centered on reproducible outcomes and surgical efficiency.

The Keystone™ Stem features a compact profile that reduces soft tissue disruption and simplifies insertion. A proprietary dual coating - combining Ti-GrowthC® Titanium Plasma Spray and Hydroxyapatite (HA) - is applied exclusively to the proximal region, promoting osseointegration precisely where biological fixation is intended. The distal stem is intentionally left uncoated and polished, reducing the risk of stress shielding and preserving bone health for the long term.

Beyond fixation, the Keystone™ Stem is built for reconstructive independence. The system offers:

Independent Leg Length and Offset Control - Two neck angles and a dedicated high-offset option deliver precise reconstructive control without compromising leg length.

Collared and Collarless Options - Supporting diverse surgical philosophies and patient anatomies.

Standard and Hybrid Broaching - Integrates seamlessly into existing surgical workflows.

"The Keystone™ Stem is the result of listening to surgeons, analyzing anatomical data, and understanding the evolving demands of outpatient hip arthroplasty. Our team has delivered a system that doesn't ask surgeons to compromise not on stem length, not on fixation strategy, not on reconstructive control, and not on surgical philosophy. This is a platform that works the way surgeons think."— Anand Bala, Vice President of Product Development, Maxx Orthopedics

"The Keystone™ Stem began with a straightforward but challenging brief: design a short hip stem that performs consistently across diverse anatomical considerations, optimizing metaphyseal fill and efficient proximal load transfer. Deliberate engineering choices, combined with insights from our design team surgeons, resulted in a unique, next-generation geometry providing proximal fill and rotational stability. "— Lora Fatone, Lead Design Engineer, Keystone™ Stem System, Maxx Orthopedics

Surgeons and healthcare professionals are invited to preview the product at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting, March 3–5, 2026, in New Orleans, LA, at the Maxx Orthopedics booth (1729). For more information, visit www.maxxortho.com.

