MAXX Properties achieves top honors in resident satisfaction from SatisFacts

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAXX Properties—a privately held real estate firm and a leader in multifamily housing— is proud to be recognized by SatisFacts for excellence in resident satisfaction.
Twenty-six apartment communities earned the 2024 SatisFacts' Insite Awards by achieving an overall score greater than 4.5 on a 5-point scale on customer feedback surveys sent to residents at key moments, such as move-in.
"We are incredibly proud of this recognition," says Bill Markey, CEO of MAXX Properties. "Each positive survey response is a testament to the hard work of our teams who ensure that each resident feels at home – from the moment they move-in and in each moment afterward."
The celebrated communities are:
Arizona
92Forty Scottsdale
Arcadia Villa Apartments
Camelback Cove Apartments
Stonybrook Apartments
Station on Central Apartments
The Cascades Apartments
Colorado
Baker Tower Apartments
Carriage Green Apartments
Concordia Apartments
Parliament Apartments
Wentworth Apartments
Florida
ANKR Wilton Manors
Arbour Ponds Apartment Homes
Ascott Place Apartment Homes
Deerpath on the Lake Apartments
The Upton Apartment Homes
Nevada
Amara Spring Valley
Boulevard @4201 Apartments
Palermo Apartments
Remington Canyon Apartments
Ventana Canyon Apartments
Villas at Green Valley
New York
Glenwood Gardens Apartments
Utah
Cobble Creek Apartment Homes
Eight20 Apartments
The Ridge Apartments
In addition, MAXX Properties is ranked as a Top 100 Management Company in the SatisFacts Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient (epIQ) Index, which measures review ratings and volume and assigns a letter grade.
Together, these awards provide strong signals to renters that MAXX Properties strives to provide the highest standard of comfort and livability.
About MAXX PROPERTIES
MAXX Properties is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate firm founded in 1936 with $1.9B in assets under management. Now operating under the fourth generation of Wiener family leadership, the MAXX Properties portfolio includes 37 communities consisting of 9,023 owned multifamily units in seven states, an additional 765 sponsor units, and 26 managed cooperative units in New York. For more information about MAXX Properties and its award-winning communities, please visit https://www.maxxproperties.com
