MAXX Properties achieves top honors in resident satisfaction from SatisFacts

MAXX Properties—a privately held real estate firm and a leader in multifamily housing— is proud to be recognized by SatisFacts for excellence in resident satisfaction.

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAXX Properties—a privately held real estate firm and a leader in multifamily housing— is proud to be recognized by SatisFacts for excellence in resident satisfaction.

Twenty-six apartment communities earned the 2024 SatisFacts' Insite Awards by achieving an overall score greater than 4.5 on a 5-point scale on customer feedback surveys sent to residents at key moments, such as move-in.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition," says Bill Markey, CEO of MAXX Properties. "Each positive survey response is a testament to the hard work of our teams who ensure that each resident feels at home – from the moment they move-in and in each moment afterward."

The celebrated communities are:

Arizona

92Forty Scottsdale

Arcadia Villa Apartments

Camelback Cove Apartments

Stonybrook Apartments

Station on Central Apartments

The Cascades Apartments

Colorado

Baker Tower Apartments

Carriage Green Apartments

Concordia Apartments

Parliament Apartments

Wentworth Apartments

Florida

ANKR Wilton Manors

Arbour Ponds Apartment Homes

Ascott Place Apartment Homes

Deerpath on the Lake Apartments

The Upton Apartment Homes

Nevada

Amara Spring Valley

Boulevard @4201 Apartments

Palermo Apartments

Remington Canyon Apartments

Ventana Canyon Apartments

Villas at Green Valley

New York

Glenwood Gardens Apartments

Utah

Cobble Creek Apartment Homes

Eight20 Apartments

The Ridge Apartments

In addition, MAXX Properties is ranked as a Top 100 Management Company in the SatisFacts Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient (epIQ) Index, which measures review ratings and volume and assigns a letter grade.

Together, these awards provide strong signals to renters that MAXX Properties strives to provide the highest standard of comfort and livability.

About MAXX PROPERTIES

MAXX Properties is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate firm founded in 1936 with $1.9B in assets under management. Now operating under the fourth generation of Wiener family leadership, the MAXX Properties portfolio includes 37 communities consisting of 9,023 owned multifamily units in seven states, an additional 765 sponsor units, and 26 managed cooperative units in New York. For more information about MAXX Properties and its award-winning communities, please visit https://www.maxxproperties.com

Media Contact

Gina Bechtold-Yoo, MAXX Properties, 1 303-265-1034, [email protected], https://www.maxxproperties.com

SOURCE MAXX Properties