MAXX Properties Increases South Florida Multifamily Footprint with Wilton Manors Acquisition

"This acquisition signals our confidence in Florida and the attractive opportunities in the multifamily sector," says Rick Wiener, MAXX Properties' Chairman. "We are committed to enhancing ANKR Wilton Manor's value through targeted renovations aimed to elevate the community to its full potential." Post this

The community features a variety of living options, including studio and one-bedroom apartments, as well as one- and two-bedroom townhomes with spacious floor plans ranging from 686 to 1,667 square feet. Residents enjoy amenities such as a year-round swimming pool, an outdoor lounge with barbeques, a full-scale fitness center, and a resident lounge.

The property also includes ground-floor retail spaces along Wilton Drive, providing convenient access to boutique shops, barbers, and restaurants. Residents can opt for a car-optional lifestyle or make use of the community's EV charging stations or townhomes' direct-access garages.

MAXX Properties will execute a value-add initiative to refresh both interior and exterior finishes and appeal with a goal to provide a superior living experience and elevate the overall community aesthetics. Planned improvements include modernizing interior spaces, upgrading the leasing center and community amenities, and enhancing outdoor amenities.

"This acquisition signals our confidence in South Florida and the attractive opportunities within the multifamily sector," says Rick Wiener, Chairman of MAXX Properties. "We are committed to enhancing ANKR Wilton Manor's value through targeted renovations aimed to elevate this community to its full potential."

Media Contact

Gina Bechtold-Yoo, MAXX Properties, 1 9148998000, [email protected], http://maxxproperties.com/

SOURCE MAXX Properties