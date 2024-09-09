MAXX Properties Increases South Florida Multifamily Footprint with Wilton Manors Acquisition

ANKR Wilton Manors increases the MAXX Properties Florida holdings to 5 multifamily communities
PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAXX Properties—a privately held real estate firm— today announced the acquisition of ANKR Wilton Manors, a 145-unit multifamily property located in the north Fort Lauderdale, Florida suburb of Wilton Manors.
ANKR Wilton Manors is a differentiating investment opportunity with newer-generation construction quality and a 'main and main' location in a highly desirable South Florida neighborhood. Built in 2009, ANKR Wilton Manors is strategically positioned on Wilton Drive, offering residents unmatched access to shopping, dining, and Fort Lauderdale's renowned beaches.
The community features a variety of living options, including studio and one-bedroom apartments, as well as one- and two-bedroom townhomes with spacious floor plans ranging from 686 to 1,667 square feet. Residents enjoy amenities such as a year-round swimming pool, an outdoor lounge with barbeques, a full-scale fitness center, and a resident lounge.
The property also includes ground-floor retail spaces along Wilton Drive, providing convenient access to boutique shops, barbers, and restaurants. Residents can opt for a car-optional lifestyle or make use of the community's EV charging stations or townhomes' direct-access garages.
MAXX Properties will execute a value-add initiative to refresh both interior and exterior finishes and appeal with a goal to provide a superior living experience and elevate the overall community aesthetics. Planned improvements include modernizing interior spaces, upgrading the leasing center and community amenities, and enhancing outdoor amenities.
"This acquisition signals our confidence in South Florida and the attractive opportunities within the multifamily sector," says Rick Wiener, Chairman of MAXX Properties. "We are committed to enhancing ANKR Wilton Manor's value through targeted renovations aimed to elevate this community to its full potential."
