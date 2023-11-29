MAXX Properties welcomes Billy Lawson as VP, Operations

MAXX Properties—a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company—welcomed Billy Lawson today as the Vice President of Operations responsible for the operational performance of MAXX Properties' portfolio of over 9,000 multifamily apartments across the U.S.

PURCHASE, N.Y. , Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAXX Properties—a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company—welcomed Billy Lawson today as the Vice President of Operations based out of MAXX's Denver office.

Mr. Lawson is responsible for the operational performance of MAXX Properties' portfolio of over 9,000 multifamily apartments across the U.S. This role strongly influences overall performance optimization through resource deployment, both human and capital, to maximize operational efficiency across a diverse set of regions.

With decades of experience, Billy brings leadership expertise in asset management, budgeting, operations training, employee relations, and capital management. Billy actively served in the Army earning an Achievement Medal as the first to facilitate an Army RECBASS (Reception Battalion Automated Support System) exercise. At the University of Texas at Austin, where he served as a business consultant and trainer, Billy developed customized training for multiple industries before pivoting to residential and military housing where he has held roles from Director to President of Operations. At MAXX, Mr. Lawson will lead a team of over 200 operational associates, oversee MAXX's revenue management function, and work closely with Facilities on capital improvements.

"Billy's extensive experience and dedication to his direct reports is what makes him an exceptional operator," said Gen Bauer, COO. "I can't imagine a better leader to step into this role to help guide the next chapter at MAXX Properties and build a culture of excellence."

About MAXX PROPERTIES

MAXX Properties is a is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate firm founded in 1936 with $1.9B in assets under management. Now operating under the fourth generation of Wiener family leadership, the MAXX Properties portfolio includes 36 communities consisting of 9,156 owned multifamily units in seven states, an additional 826 sponsor units, and 32 managed cooperative units in New York. For more information, please visit www.maxxproperties.com.

