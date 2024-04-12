Maxxon® Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership with Empire Mining Co., LLC to Expand Production of Gyp-Crete® Gypsum Floor Underlayment

"This strategic alliance with Empire Mining Co. is a game-changer for Maxxon and our customer base." Josh Jonsson, Executive Vice President of Operations at Maxxon Corporation Post this

David Hornsby, President and Chief Operating Officer of Empire Mining Co., shared, "We are pleased to see our continued investment in facilities culminate in this historic relationship with Maxxon. We are excited to be partnering with the industry leader in flooring underlayments to bring Empire's gypsum-based products to an expanded customer base. We look forward to a new market experiencing Empire's commitment to the highest-quality products and levels of service."

Phil Ciesiulka, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Maxxon Corporation, added, "The collaboration with Empire Mining Co. comes at a crucial time when the industry is facing significant demand pressures. Our partnership will allow us to enhance our service offerings and support our industry partners, ensuring that our authorized applicators, and the industry as a whole, have access to the high-quality underlayment solutions they've come to expect from Maxxon."

This partnership with Empire Mining Co. is anticipated to unfold gradually over the next several months to enhance Maxxon's production capabilities. Over time, this strategic alliance is set to ensure that Maxxon can consistently meet and exceed the needs of the construction industry with innovative, reliable, and high-quality underlayment solutions.

About Empire Mining Co., LLC:

Empire Mining Co. is a world-class mining and manufacturing operator that is a premier provider of gypsum-based products to various industries. Since 1910, the Empire mine and plant have served several industries including the cement, agriculture, drywall, plaster and industrial gypsum markets. Empire Mining Co. is committed to continuing to serve its customers with quality products that perform at a high level to help its discerning customers succeed.

About Maxxon Corporation:

Maxxon Corporation, the creator of Gyp-Crete® gypsum floor underlayment, has been providing superior underlayment products for over 50 years. Maxxon's innovations in floor technologies offer solutions for a variety of sound and fire control systems. Our dedication to quality, innovation, and service has made us a leader in the flooring industry.

