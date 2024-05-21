May is NADRA's Deck Safety Month® and SPAX® Has Fastening Solutions and Accessories for Any Deck Project

"Quality fasteners are key to deck safety in many structural applications, such as having a strong connection from the ledger board to the house." -- Robert Knecht, Senior Marketing Manager Post this

"As a proud NADRA Bronze Deck Safety Ambassador, SPAX is the one-stop source for deck builders who pride themselves on craftsmanship and deck safety," said Robert Knecht, Senior Marketing Manager. "Quality fasteners are key to deck safety in many structural applications, such as having a strong connection from the ledger board to the house."

SPAX's latest innovations for decks include:

Strong deck ledger connections -SPAX® T-STAR Washer Head PowerLags® with HCR® coating designed with low-profile, large diameter head design provides outstanding clamping force and improved aesthetics. The T-STAR drive offers excellent bit engagement without requiring a special driver bit. Ledger attachment fasteners include the 5/16" x 4" and 5" with HCR® coating.

Corrosion resistant deck board attachment and other finishing applications- T-STAR PLUS TRIM HEAD POWERDECK® 304 STAINLESS STEEL: SPAX® T-STAR plus Trim Head Stainless Steel screws offer premium corrosion resistance for decking and construction projects, featuring superior bit engagement with the T-STAR plus drive. Available in #8 and #10 diameters ranging in lengths from 1-5/8" through 3-1/2".

Extra Protection for Joists and Beams - Deck Joist Tape and Beam Tape: SPAX deck tapes are designed to enhance deck longevity and installation quality by safeguarding fasteners, joists and beams from water damage; they are suitable for various deck applications and compatible with the majority of deck materials.

Easy Deck Spacing - Deck Board Spacers: Achieve precise board spacing effortlessly with SPAX Deck Spacers, offering four sizes for uniform gaps between deck boards, promoting a polished appearance and proper expansion without additional tools like nails or speed squares.

