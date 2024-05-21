May is NADRA's Deck Safety Month® and SPAX® Has Fastening Solutions and Accessories for Any Deck Project

May is the North American Deck & Rail Association's (NADRA) Deck Safety Month and SPAX® offers solutions to help professional builders and DIYers complete any project with enhanced performance and strong connections for a safer deck.
BRYAN, Ohio, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the start of The North American Deck & Rail Association (NADRA) Deck Safety Month, SPAX® offers solutions to help professional builders and DIYers complete any project with enhanced performance and strong connections for a safer deck. A NADRA 2024 Bronze Deck Safety Ambassador, SPAX is a brand of ALTENLOH, BRINCK & CO. US, INC., with innovative fastening solutions designed for maximum efficiency. NADRA serves as a trade association with an emphasis on code compliance and deck safety. With more than 60 million decks in the U.S., NADRA estimates that 30 million decks are past their useful life and need to be replaced or repaired. That's why each May, the organization promotes deck safety with public outreach and a Deck Safety Check List. Furthering SPAX's commitment to deck safety and code compliance, Loren Ross, Structural Engineer for Altenloh Brinck & CO. US, INC., works with NADRA on their Code Committee.
With SPAX's patented thread technology, their engineered fasteners require no pre-drilling and drive faster and easier than conventional lags and other structural lag screws. They are perfect for various interior and exterior applications in multiple materials, including the deck structure and for fastening deck boards, trim and railings.
"As a proud NADRA Bronze Deck Safety Ambassador, SPAX is the one-stop source for deck builders who pride themselves on craftsmanship and deck safety," said Robert Knecht, Senior Marketing Manager. "Quality fasteners are key to deck safety in many structural applications, such as having a strong connection from the ledger board to the house."
SPAX's latest innovations for decks include:
- Strong deck ledger connections -SPAX® T-STAR Washer Head PowerLags® with HCR® coating designed with low-profile, large diameter head design provides outstanding clamping force and improved aesthetics. The T-STAR drive offers excellent bit engagement without requiring a special driver bit. Ledger attachment fasteners include the 5/16" x 4" and 5" with HCR® coating.
- Corrosion resistant deck board attachment and other finishing applications- T-STAR PLUS TRIM HEAD POWERDECK® 304 STAINLESS STEEL: SPAX® T-STAR plus Trim Head Stainless Steel screws offer premium corrosion resistance for decking and construction projects, featuring superior bit engagement with the T-STAR plus drive. Available in #8 and #10 diameters ranging in lengths from 1-5/8" through 3-1/2".
- Extra Protection for Joists and Beams - Deck Joist Tape and Beam Tape: SPAX deck tapes are designed to enhance deck longevity and installation quality by safeguarding fasteners, joists and beams from water damage; they are suitable for various deck applications and compatible with the majority of deck materials.
- Easy Deck Spacing - Deck Board Spacers: Achieve precise board spacing effortlessly with SPAX Deck Spacers, offering four sizes for uniform gaps between deck boards, promoting a polished appearance and proper expansion without additional tools like nails or speed squares.
About SPAX
SPAX is a brand of ALTENLOH, BRINCK & CO. US, INC., a division of the ALTENLOH, BRINCK & CO. GROUP, a leading U.S. manufacturer of advanced attachment solutions for residential and commercial building applications. The SPAX brand represents a comprehensive range of engineered fasteners designed for the construction industry and symbolizes the highest quality fastening solutions. Recognized as one of the most prominent brands in Europe, SPAX Multi-purpose Construction Screws and PowerLags® made their debut in the U.S. market in 1997. These engineered fasteners are readily available across the nation, offered through leading home improvement centers, hardware stores, fastener distribution chains, and an expanding network of lumber and building material dealers. Since 2006, SPAX fasteners sold in North America are manufactured in Bryan, Ohio, ensuring a commitment to quality and reliability.
