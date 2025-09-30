Mayakoba to Celebrate Day of the Dead with Authentic Mexican Traditions and Luxury Experiences

"Mayakoba has long been known for its appreciation and integration of local history and culture, and we look forward to an immersive and memorable weekend," says Luis Durán, CEO of RLH Properties, the ownership group of Mayakoba. Post this

Day of the Dead – or Día de Muertos – dates back thousands of years to the era of the Aztecs in Mexico, who saw death as an integral, ever-present part of life. On this holiday, it's believed that the souls of the deceased briefly return to the living world to reunite with their loved ones. They are treated as honored and celebrated guests, and living relatives leave out their favorite foods and other offerings on candlelit altars in their homes, and celebrate at their gravesites, cleaning and decorating the graves and sharing stories, music, and food.

"We're thrilled to announce the return of Mayakoba's Día de Muertos celebration this fall, bringing this culturally rich and community-driven tradition to life for our guests," says Luis Durán, CEO of RLH Properties, the ownership group of Mayakoba. "Mayakoba has long been known for its appreciation and integration of local history and culture, and we look forward to an immersive and memorable weekend."

Each evening, Mayakoba will offer sunset boat tours through the destination's canals and waterways, complete with performances and entertainment during the ride, before stopping at an immersive experience. The traditional altars, decorated with candles and flowers, offer an authentic way for guests to enjoy the rituals of Day of the Dead, inclusive of passed bites and drinks, entertainment, and a special opportunity to honor and connect with passed loved ones. Throughout the weekend, Mayakoba and its resorts will also host cultural workshops celebrating unique elements of Day of the Dead, including making sugar skulls, hand-painting catrinas and milagritos, along with education around the importance of these Mexican traditions. Guests will discover parades, themed dinners, and a lively Day of the Dead party complete with live music, dancing, performances, and local cuisine and drinks.

While on property, guests can also immerse themselves in the local culture through interactive cooking classes hosted at the El Pueblito Cooking School; traditional spa and wellness experiences; and standout regional tours to explore the ancient ruins at Chichen Itza and Tulum.

To book your exclusive Day of the Dead experience, please visit Mayakoba's website or follow @mayakoba on social media for more details.

ABOUT MAYAKOBA:

Nestled in the Mexican Riviera Maya, Mayakoba is a 595-acre resort and residential destination surrounded by nature and distinguished by its emerald lagoons, jungle, tranquil waters, and a sugar sand beach. Three meaningfully placed luxury hotels can be found within Mayakoba — Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, and Rosewood Mayakoba — each with distinct personalities and amenities, perfectly complementing one another, and two collections of private residences, including Rosewood Residences Mayakoba, and Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba. Within the coveted destination are a wealth of lifestyle experiences including three acclaimed spas, more than 25 restaurants with eclectic cuisines and El Pueblito, a village square that serves as an event space modeled after the historic colonial plazas in Mexico. In addition, guests have access to a three-mile-long nature trail, an array of recreational pursuits through Mayakoba Experiences, the Dive and Water Sports Center and Mayakoba Dive School, and El Camaleón Mayakoba, the most prestigious 18-hole golf course in Latin America, designed by Greg Norman. Additionally, Mayakoba has one hotel under development on the site formerly occupied by Andaz Mayakoba: Alila Mayakoba, scheduled to open in late 2025. For more information, visit www.mayakoba.com.

ABOUT RLH PROPERTIES:

RLH Properties is a leading publicly listed company based in Mexico City, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of luxury and ultra-luxury destinations, hotels, resorts, residences, and amenities. Established in Mexico City in 2013, the company's investment strategy centers around AAA assets located in unique, high-barrier-to-entry locations, within markets where the supply is limited relative to current and potential demand. They also prioritize partnerships with internationally recognized hotel operators and the curation of exclusive experiences and amenities.

RLH Properties' current portfolio includes renowned properties such as Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Cabo del Sol Course, Cove Club Golf Course, El Camaleón Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo del Sol, Four Seasons Mexico City, Mandarina Golf Club, Mandarina Polo & Equestrian Club, One&Only Mandarina, Rosewood Mandarina, and Rosewood Mayakoba. Additionally, RLH Properties has two projects under development: Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol and Alila Mayakoba, both poised to open in late 2025. In the Real Estate business segment, RLH is currently developing Rosewood Residences Mayakoba, Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba, and One&Only Mandarina Private Homes, while Rosewood Residences Mandarina is in its design phase.

For more information, please visit www.rlhproperties.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Emily Rutherford, C&R, 1 8478000401, [email protected]

SOURCE C&R