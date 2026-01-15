Mayakoba's El Camaleón Golf Course to Host 2027 Latin America Amateur Championship

"Hosting the 2027 LAAC at Mayakoba is a milestone that reaffirms our destination's status as a premier global hub for ultra-luxury and elite sports," said Luis Duran, CEO of RLH Properties, the ownership group behind Mayakoba. Post this

Founded by the Masters Tournament, The R&A and the USGA in 2014, the Latin America Amateur Championship was established to further develop amateur golf in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. The event annually moves to top courses throughout Latin America and showcases the sport's rising talent in the region. The champion receives an invitation to compete in the Masters Tournament and exemptions into The Open and the U.S. Open.

Designed by Greg Norman and opened in 2004, Mayakoba's El Camaleón course has hosted a number of professional events over the years, as well as the 2020 Latin America Amateur won by Argentina's Abel Gallegos. Described as 'where the jungle meets the sea,' the El Camaleón course features tropical jungles, dense mangroves and oceanfront holes split by freshwater canals. The course is highlighted by the iconic par-5 seventh hole, which includes a unique limestone cenote in the fairway.

"Hosting the 2027 LAAC at Mayakoba is a milestone that reaffirms our destination's status as a premier global hub for ultra-luxury and elite sports," said Luis Duran, CEO of RLH Properties, the ownership group behind Mayakoba. "As visionary stewards of this unique ecosystem, Mayakoba is dedicated to curating world-class experiences that set a new benchmark for excellence in Mexico. To host this 'major' of amateur golf allows us to showcase the unparalleled beauty of El Camaleón while supporting the development of the region's top talent. We are proud to offer a stage that reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and the enduring value of Mayakoba and Mexico."

Notable past competitors include Colombia's Nicolas Echavarria and Sebastian Muñoz, Argentina's Alejandro Tosti and Chile's Cristobal Del Solar, Mito Pereira and Joaquin Niemann, the latter of which won the 2018 Championship. In 2019, Alvaro Ortiz became the first player from Mexico to win the Latin America Amateur before Santiago de la Fuente joined him in 2024.

"We are excited to be bring the Latin America Amateur Championship back to Mayakoba and Mexico," said Andrés Jurado Rivera Torres, President of the Mexico Golf Federation. "Golf in Mexico continues to grow and the return of this Championship to the region will bring golf in Mexico and Latin America back to the world stage."

Nestled in the Mexican Riviera Maya, Mayakoba is a 595-acre resort and residential destination surrounded by nature and distinguished by its emerald lagoons, jungle, tranquil waters, and a sugar sand beach. Three meaningfully placed luxury hotels can be found within Mayakoba — Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, and Rosewood Mayakoba — each with distinct personalities and amenities, perfectly complementing one another, and two collections of private residences, including Rosewood Residences Mayakoba, and Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba. In early 2026, Mayakoba will debut a fourth luxury resort on the site formerly occupied by Andaz Mayakoba: Alila Mayakoba. Within the coveted destination are a wealth of lifestyle experiences including three acclaimed spas, more than 25 restaurants with eclectic cuisines and El Pueblito, a village square that serves as an event space modeled after the historic colonial plazas in Mexico. In addition, guests have access to a three-mile-long nature trail, an array of recreational pursuits through Mayakoba Experiences, the Dive and Water Sports Center and Mayakoba Dive School, and El Camaleón Mayakoba, the most prestigious 18-hole golf course in Latin America, designed by Greg Norman. For more information, visit www.mayakoba.com.

