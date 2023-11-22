Mayakoba's El Camaleon Golf Course Welcomes Second Annual LIV Golf League Tournament in February 2024

"We look forward to welcoming the LIV Golf League back to Mayakoba in 2024 and are proud to continue supporting the evolution of the game," says Luis Duran, CEO of Mayakoba's ownership group, RLH Properties. Post this

Adds Greg Norman, designer of El Camaleon and LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner, "we are thrilled to return to Mayakoba to launch LIV Golf's 2024 season. El Camaleon has become a celebrated and sought-after addition to the tournament schedule, thanks to the stunning landscape of the Riviera Maya and the diverse challenges that the course poses to even the most skilled players. Last year's event in Mexico was a memorable launch for our league, and we're counting down once again to another highly anticipated season kick-off for the players, teams, and of course, the fans."

Ahead of the 2024 event, El Camaleon is currently wrapping up a year-long enhancement project, including a total transformation of the clubhouse and a redesign of various holes on the championship course. Professional players and LIV Golf Mayakoba attendees can expect an entirely new clubhouse experience, featuring a thoughtfully appointed library space designed as a pre- or post-round social gathering area with balconies overlooking the 18th hole, practice putting green, and driving range. Signature restaurant, Koba, will offer a menu of elevated classics, while the clubhouse's first floor will feature a new speakeasy style bar; premium men's and women's locker rooms complete with relaxation areas and spacious shower and changing facilities; a sophisticated new Pro Shop; and outdoor bar overlooking the course.

On the course itself, hole enhancements have been made to create a more challenging play environment, including changes to bunker elevations, longer tee boxes, a green update to hole 8 and a new island green on the picturesque oceanside fourth hole. The course renovations are led by Norman, who envisioned the original design of El Camaleon with its opening nearly 20 years ago. Both the course and clubhouse improvements are expected to complete in November 2023.

El Camaleon has been ranked as one of the top courses in Mexico by Golf Digest and one of the Top 100 Golf Resorts in the World by GOLF magazine in 2023. Weaving through the distinct ecosystems of Mayakoba, including tropical jungle, dense mangroves, freshwater canals, and pristine Riviera Maya oceanfront, the course is considered one of the most diverse in the world with a variety of shot options to test players' skills.

In addition to significant updates to the golf course and facilities at El Camaleon, Mayakoba also recently saw the completion of a $120 million destination-wide renovation investment project by ownership group RLH Properties. This comprehensive project represented the single largest investment in wide scale resort improvements since Mayakoba's inception in 2006, ushering in a new chapter for the iconic luxury destination. With the investment, three of the property's four resorts underwent major updates, including Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, and Rosewood Mayakoba, alongside the debut of the brand-new Mayakoba Dive and Watersports Center featuring the Mayakoba Dive School and new pickleball courts at the Mayakoba Sports Club.

Guests and golf enthusiasts interested in attending the 2024 LIV Golf League tournament at Mayakoba should reserve rooms as soon as possible, as resort availability within the destination is quickly running out. For more information and to book, please visit www.mayakoba.com. For the latest news on tickets, sign up for LIV X here.

ABOUT MAYAKOBA:

Nestled in the Mexican Riviera Maya, Mayakoba is a 595-acre resort and residential destination surrounded by the natural beauty of lagoons, jungle, tranquil waters, and a sugar sand beach. Four meaningfully placed luxury hotels can be found within Mayakoba — Andaz, Banyan Tree, Fairmont, and Rosewood — each with distinct personalities and amenities, perfectly complementing one another, and three collections of private residences, including Rosewood Residences Mayakoba, Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba, and The Reserve. Within the coveted destination are a wealth of lifestyle experiences including four acclaimed spas, more than 35 restaurants with eclectic cuisines and a village square that serves as an event space modeled after the historic colonial plazas in Mexico. In addition, guests have access to a three-mile-long nature trail, an array of recreational pursuits through Mayakoba Experiences, the Dive and Water Sports Center and Mayakoba Dive School, and spectacular 18-hole golf course designed by renowned architect and golf legend Greg Norman. For more information, visit www.mayakoba.com.

ABOUT EL CAMALEON:

Mayakoba offers a spectacular 18-hole golf course, El Camaleon, designed by renowned course architect and golf legend Greg Norman. One of the most diverse courses in the world, El Camaleon blends through the diverse ecosystems of Mayakoba, including tropical jungle, dense mangroves, freshwater canals, and pristine Riviera Maya oceanfront. A naturally occurring cenote unearthed by Norman's design team and dubbed the "Cave Bunker" makes for memorable play on hole 7. In addition to the course, players at El Camaleon can also enjoy a 350-yard driving range, putting green, and short game area to practice chipping and bunker shots. The Jim McLean Academy at El Camaleon offers the top golf school in Mexico, featuring a highly refined teaching system, state of the art facilities, personalized instruction, and the latest technology in golf analysis computer software, including Trackman and JV video motion analysis. After a round on the course, players can enjoy the elegantly appointed new Koba Clubhouse, complete with three dining concepts, premier golf pro shop, lounge area, and more. For 16 years, El Camaleon was home to the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba (formerly the Mayakoba Golf Classic), Mexico's historic first-ever PGA TOUR event, and the destination continues to pave the way for the sport of golf in Mexico today with its LIV Golf partnership. For more information, visit www.mayakoba.com/el-camaleon-golf-course/.

ABOUT RLH PROPERTIES:

RLH Properties is a leading Mexico City-based, publicly listed company focused on the acquisition, development and management of luxury and ultra-luxury hotels and resorts and associated branded residential product. Established in Mexico City in 2013, RLH Properties is funded primarily by pension funds, institutional investors, and Mexican family offices. RLH's investment strategy focuses on AAA assets in unique locations with high entry barriers, in markets with low supply relative to current and potential demand, and partnerships with the finest internationally recognized hotel operators. RLH's current portfolio includes Rosewood Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Andaz Mayakoba, Four Seasons Mexico City, One&Only Mandarina, El Camaleon Mayakoba, Rosewood Residences Mayakoba, Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba, and One&Only Mandarina Private Homes. Additionally, RLH Properties has two projects currently under development: Rosewood Mandarina and Rosewood Residences Mandarina, set to open within the year 2024. For more information, visit www.rlhproperties.com/rlh-properties-english/.

