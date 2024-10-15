Mayar Capital Announces Partner Promotions to Drive Future Growth

"As Partners, they will play an even greater role in shaping our future as we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients through our responsible investment approach" - Abdulaziz Alnaim, Founder, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Post this

Abdulaziz Alnaim, Founder, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, commented:

"We are delighted to recognize Aubrey and Stefan's outstanding contributions to Mayar Capital with these well-deserved promotions. Their leadership, expertise, and dedication have been instrumental in our growth and success. As Partners, they will play an even greater role in shaping our future as we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients through our responsible investment approach."

About Mayar Capital

Mayar Capital is a London-based boutique asset management firm that employs its distinctive Ethical Business-Owner Approach™ to responsible value investing. This approach combines rigorous fundamental analysis with a commitment to ethical business practices. The firm manages a range of strategies, including its flagship Responsible Global Equity Strategy and the newly launched Responsible Saudi Equity Strategy. Mayar Capital is committed to generating long-term value for its clients by investing in companies that demonstrate both strong financial performance and a commitment to ethical behaviour.

Mayar Capital is licenced and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Mayar Capital was established to provide fund management services to institutions, family offices, and high net-worth individuals globally.

Mayar Capital underlined its commitment to responsible investing by becoming a signatory of the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investing.

Media Contact

Kate McCormick, Mayar Capital, 44 749 007 5872, [email protected], https://www.mayarcapital.com/

Leigh Overall-Gibbons, Mayar Capital, 44 7385501262, [email protected], https://www.mayarcapital.com/

