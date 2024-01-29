Mayar Capital reaches $500 million in AUM following new Saudi equities strategy launch

Mayar Capital, a boutique asset management company based in London, announces that it has surpassed $500 million in assets under management, doubling assets since July 2022. Assets are held between Mayar's flagship strategy, the Mayar Responsible Global Equity Fund, which has been running since 2011, separately managed accounts (SMA) largely following the strategy, and a new strategy.

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mayar Capital, a boutique asset management company based in London, announces that it has surpassed $500 million in assets under management, doubling assets since July 2022.

Assets are held between Mayar's flagship strategy, the Mayar Responsible Global Equity Fund, which has been running since 2011, separately managed accounts (SMA) largely following the strategy, and a new strategy.

Mayar's latest product is focused on Saudi Arabian equities and is currently operating within an SMA structure with plans to launch formally within a UCITS vehicle later this year.

Abdulaziz Alnaim, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, commented:

"This milestone marks a significant moment in the Mayar story. I'm grateful to all our clients who have put their trust in us and to my team for helping make this possible.

Since September our investment team has been particularly optimistic about the prospects of our holdings and continue to seek opportunities for further value creation for our clients."

Media contact:

Marc Cox , Head of Investor Relations, +44 78 5905 0300

Sophie Hamilton , Investor Relations, +44 749 007 5872

[email protected]

About Mayar Capital

Mayar Capital is licenced and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Mayar Capital was established to provide fund management services to institutions, family offices, and high net-worth individuals globally.

Mayar Capital underlined its commitment to responsible investing by becoming a signatory of the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investing.

