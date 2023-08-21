Mayfield Heights, Ohio's, Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook Now Offering the EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master

The EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master promises to revolutionize the dental experience for patients at Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook by offering a faster, more efficient and comfortable teeth cleaning procedure.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook is a leading, patient-centered dental practice in Mayfield Heights, OH, that offers top-ranked dental services with the most advanced dental technology available. From the moment patients walk through the door, they realize the clinic's commitment to provide state-of-the-art dentistry with a personal touch. Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook has always been committed to providing excellent service and upholding the highest standards of oral health care. With the acquisition of the EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master, they are taking that commitment to an even higher level. Traditionally, teeth cleaning procedures involved the use of scalers and polishers to remove plaque and stains. However, these methods could sometimes be uncomfortable and time-consuming. With the EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master, Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook is introducing a groundbreaking technology that will revolutionize the dental experience for both patients and practitioners. The EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master utilizes a unique combination of air, water and a very fine flavored powder to remove surface stains, plaque and bacteria from teeth gently and effectively. This advanced technology not only provides a deeper clean, but also drastically reduces patients' discomfort, resulting in a more pleasant and efficient visit. With the EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master, patients can expect a thorough and gentle cleaning experience that leaves their teeth looking and feeling refreshed. This unique technology also helps to reduce the risk of periodontal disease, as it efficiently reaches and cleans difficult-to-access areas, including interdental spaces and gum pockets.