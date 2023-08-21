Mayfield Heights, Ohio's, Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook Now Offering the EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master

The EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master promises to revolutionize the dental experience for patients at Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook by offering a faster, more efficient and comfortable teeth cleaning procedure.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook is a leading, patient-centered dental practice in Mayfield Heights, OH, that offers top-ranked dental services with the most advanced dental technology available. From the moment patients walk through the door, they realize the clinic's commitment to provide state-of-the-art dentistry with a personal touch. Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook has always been committed to providing excellent service and upholding the highest standards of oral health care. With the acquisition of the EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master, they are taking that commitment to an even higher level. Traditionally, teeth cleaning procedures involved the use of scalers and polishers to remove plaque and stains. However, these methods could sometimes be uncomfortable and time-consuming. With the EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master, Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook is introducing a groundbreaking technology that will revolutionize the dental experience for both patients and practitioners. The EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master utilizes a unique combination of air, water and a very fine flavored powder to remove surface stains, plaque and bacteria from teeth gently and effectively. This advanced technology not only provides a deeper clean, but also drastically reduces patients' discomfort, resulting in a more pleasant and efficient visit. With the EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master, patients can expect a thorough and gentle cleaning experience that leaves their teeth looking and feeling refreshed. This unique technology also helps to reduce the risk of periodontal disease, as it efficiently reaches and cleans difficult-to-access areas, including interdental spaces and gum pockets.
"Obtaining the EMS Airflow Prophylaxis Master reinforces our commitment to delivering the latest advancements in dental technology, this equipment eliminates tough stains, biofilm, and discoloration, allowing for a deep yet gentle cleaning experience," says Dr. Jason A. Schermer.
Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook is a well-respected family dental practice, located at 5825 Landerbrook Drive Suite #121 in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook treats patients of all ages and is equipped to handle various types of dental needs, including those that involve general dentistry as well as those that require restorative, cosmetic or emergency dental care. This trusted family dental clinic provides everything from routine cleanings and root canals to Invisalign, dental implants, laser dentistry, veneers and more, Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook delivers the very best in comprehensive dental care. The team at this popular practice takes extra measures to make dental care convenient and enjoyable, offering same-day appointments, extended weekday hours and flexible payment options to give patients the attention they deserve. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (440) 335-5930 or visit http://www.exceptionalsmiles.com.
