Mayfield, OH's, Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook Selected as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist

Led by Dr. Jason Schermer, the clinic has earned a stellar reputation for its top-ranked dental services and advanced dental technology.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conveniently located at 5825 Landerbrook Drive Suite #121 in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook is a well-respected dental practice known for its commitment to providing state-of-the-art dentistry with a personal touch. Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook has been named a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, a reputable online directory that recognizes outstanding medical providers and dentists based on superior reviews and ratings from patients. The clinic offers a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, restorative procedures, cosmetic treatments and emergency dental care. The practice is equipped to handle all types of dental needs, from routine cleanings and root canals to Invisalign, dental implants and more. In addition to their comprehensive services, Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook goes above and beyond to make dental care convenient and enjoyable for patients. With same-day appointments, extended weekday hours and flexible payment options, the practice strives to give patients the attention and care they deserve.
"Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service to our patients to ensure they have a positive dental experience every time they visit our practice, "says Dr. Jason Schermer.
More about Exceptional Smiles at Landerbrook:
Dr. Jason Schermer received his BA from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, in 1995. He then attended Case Western University School of Dentistry. Dr. Schermer graduated in 2000 and completed a one-year general practice residency at the Cleveland Clinic. He has been in private practice ever since, providing his patients with quality care. Dr. Londono-Shishehbor graduated from Universidad de Antioquia and underwent a 2-year general dentistry residency at Western Reserve Care System in Youngstown, OH. Dr. Londono-Shishehbor then completed a 1-year fellowship in implants from the American Association in Implant Dentistry (AAID) at Rutgers University. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (440) 335-5930 or visit http://www.exceptionalsmiles.com.
