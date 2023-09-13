Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection Celebrates The Holiday Season With Inspired Decor By Acclaimed Designer Sister Parish

With this year's extraordinary decor, done in collaboration with Sister Parish Design, we are excited to continue our tradition of creating magical moments at the Inn. Tweet this

Thoughtfully executed, Sister Parish Design's holiday decorations are playful and drawn from great American design. The installation throughout the Inn's exterior and interior features richly-embellished garlands, wreaths, mantel and table pieces, and a grand 18-foot Christmas tree as its focal point. From the two small trees flanking the front entry of the Inn to the wrapped pillars and handcrafted ornaments hung from the windows in the Parlour room, the designs use local natural evergreens adorned with holly, candles, vintage ribbons, glowing white lights, and the designer's Serendipity fabric ornaments.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the magnificent Mayflower Inn to add magic and fun to their holiday decorations," said Eliza Harris, chief creative officer, Sister Parish Design. "Drawing on our American heritage background, we envision a classic New England scheme with an emphasis on American craft and fabulous local greenery. Luxurious details such as making handmade ornaments in our print Serendipity and custom fabric shades for small table lamps will be seen in every room. Garlands, wreaths, and paperwhites galore will fill Mayflower's reception rooms, and a festive atmosphere will further add to the holiday season that is always so special at the Mayflower."

Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection's festive season takeover is enhanced guest offerings influenced by modern-day life. From embracing relaxation at THE WELL with winter-inspired treatment, enjoying a nightly bonfire featuring s'mores treats and a hot beverage, a private tarot reading with a local expert in the Parlor, or discovering country-style meals inspired by fresh local ingredients from nearby farms and local purveyors from the Inn's new Executive Chef Jose Ramirez Ruiz, the Inn will provide new ways to reconnect and indulge in life's simple pleasures this holiday season.

About Sister Parish Design

Founded in 1933 by Mrs. Henry Parish, Sister Parish Design finds inspiration in the past to design for today. With a sensibility rooted in traditional American decorative arts history, this American heritage brand celebrates the beloved designs from the prolific Parish Hadley archives and new designs for today. With a deep appreciation of Sister Parish's craft heritage, from the artisans on the Lower East Side to the Connecticut shoreline to the Pennsylvania countryside, every print has its own American Story. A melting pot of influence and creativity which art historian John Richardson described to the NY Times as the company's ability to provide" life-enhancing charm." Manufacturing primarily in the United States, Sister Parish produces two collections of fabric and wallpaper annually from its American printers and mills. A curated home collection is offered seasonally through their website.

As the brand moves forward under the collaborative vision of founder Susan Crater, Mrs. Parish's granddaughter, and her daughter Chief Creative Officer Eliza Harris, they continue to honor the story of great American houses, which reflect the people who lived in them. Designing continues to be the prism through which the family heritage brand lives, and it is their privilege to collaborate with their clients in telling these stories through their collection. Decorating is to dream, and Sister Parish Design is a family of dreamers.

About Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection

Only a two-hour drive from New York City, Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection is a luxury country retreat located in the idyllic town of Washington, Connecticut. Set on 58-acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and woodlands, the property defines New England elegance and is renowned as one of the northeast's most lauded luxury hideaways. Boasting 35 guest rooms, the hotel offers exceptional service and gracious attention to guest's personalized needs. Wellness amenities include THE WELL at Mayflower Inn, a 20,000 square-foot spa sanctuary featuring the Pool House with a greenhouse-style all-season pool, traditional hammam and a Biophilic Thermal Pool. The resort also boasts expansive gardens, a tennis court, miles of hiking trails, a standalone two-story private-event space, The Huntress boutique, and two dining venues, including The Garden Room for New England-inspired fine dining and the Tap Room, for casual country fare. In honor of the Inn's centennial birthday in fall 2020, acclaimed New York-based interior designer Celerie Kemble oversaw a dramatic redesign encompassing guest rooms and suites, Mayflower's signature restaurant, and the Inn's historic main house, featuring a charming parlor.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

