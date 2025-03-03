Mayor Baraka Joins United Way of Greater Newark to Launch Volunteer Income Tax (Vita) Program to Help Residents Claim Tax Credits

Eligible Newark residents can receive free tax assistance at eight sites; program is available for residents making $80,000 or less in taxable income

NEWARK, N.J., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined the United Way of Greater Newark (UWGN) today to announce that the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is open at eight sites across the Greater Newark region. The VITA sites provide free in-person tax assistance to community members making $80,000 or less in taxable income, help them file, and save them up to $248.

The VITA program also helps eligible taxpayers, many of whom are Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed (ALICE) claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and other valuable tax credits, which can total over $6,000. Tax preparation support will be offered in English and Spanish and, is also available virtually through the GetYourRefund website.

"The City of Newark is proud to once again partner with the United Way of Greater Newark to provide regional residents with expert volunteer income tax preparation assistance and ensure that they get the greatest refunds possible," said Mayor Baraka. "I thank the entire United Way team for their hard work, professionalism, and commitment to our residents."

"Because our ALICE residents are not earning enough to cover all their bills, it is difficult for individuals to know how to access funds that they need for basic necessities," said Catherine Wilson, president and CEO of UWGN. "Our goal is to reach as many families as possible this tax season and offer resources that help members of our community thrive. We are all part of a larger Newark network and truly believe that if we uplift one another, we will be stronger together."

VITA is an IRS-sponsored service and a core component of Newark Free Tax Prep, an initiative under the Newark Asset Building Coalition (NABC). Since 2018, the program has helped prepare over 35,000 federal taxes, refunding over $47.5 million to the local community and saving $10 million in avoided filing fees. With nearly half of Greater Newark's population living as ALICE households, UWGN is making critical strides in providing accessible resources that support financial stability and provide much-needed income.

Through the VITA program, taxes are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers who personally guide filers through any questions or concerns. In addition, the program is structured to offer language assistance to better serve ever-evolving diverse communities. Residents have the option to file their taxes online for free or visit one of eight in-person locations: New Community Corporation Family Resource Center, East Orange Public Library, Urban League of Essex County, Bloomfield Public Library, Leaders for Life, Gateway Academic Charter School, Weequahic Family Success Center and Ironbound Community Corporation.

Community members are encouraged to take advantage of the tax assistance opportunity, especially as this is the final year to claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit for outstanding back taxes.

Marketing for the 2025 Volunteer Income Tax Program is funded by consumer and commercial bank Flagstar.

To find a UWGN VITA site, please visit https://www.nabcnj.org/freetaxes. For online tax support, visit https://getyourrefund.org/UWGN.

To learn more about the New Jersey Citizen Action VITA site, please visit www.njcitizenaction.org or call 1-888-829-3711.

