Mayor Cory Reeves to Speak at Ideal Option Recovery Resource Fair

Eleven local support agencies will come together for a community event at the recently opened addiction clinic in Great Falls on Wednesday, August 7, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

GREAT FALLS, Mont., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is partnering with local agencies to host a Health, Safety & Recovery Resource Fair in Great Falls. The event will be held at their addiction medicine clinic, located at 617 10th Ave S. Mayor Cory Reeves and Recovery Advocate Lea Wetzel will give an opening address.

On Wednesday, August 7, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., all members of the community are invited to learn more about local resources, meet their staff, explore the clinic and discuss solutions for the escalating opioid crisis in Cascade County. Great Falls EMS will conduct CPR demonstrations and ambulance tours, and there will be a superhero coloring activity for children. Light refreshments will be provided.

Participating organizations include:

Ideal Option

Great Falls EMS

Indian Family Health Clinic

Toby's House Crisis Nursery

Family Promise of Great Falls

The Sober Life

Great Falls College

City-County Health Department

Opportunities, Inc.

Dynamic Recovery

Little Shell Tribal Health

Frosty of Montana food truck will also be onsite. Individuals can RSVP to the Facebook event here: bit.ly/GF-resource-fair.

For questions about this event, email marketing director Olivia Roe at [email protected].

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 82,000 patients through a network of 80+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

