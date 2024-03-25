Mayor Patricia Byers to Speak at Ideal Option Open House & Recovery Resource Fair

The resource fair, featuring 14 recovery support agencies, will be held at the new Ideal Option addiction treatment center in Yakima on Friday, April 5, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

YAKIMA, Wash., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is partnering with local agencies to host an Open House & Recovery Resource Fair in Yakima. The fair will be held at their new addiction medicine center located at 602 N 39th Ave, Ste. 200. Mayor Patricia Byers will give an opening address to kick off the event.

Fentanyl, an extremely deadly synthetic opioid that has been steadily infiltrating the nation's drug supply, is causing an alarming surge of overdose deaths in Yakima. According to the Yakima County Coroner, there were 94 overdose deaths last year, reaching the second highest rate Yakima has ever seen.

"When we get their toxicology back some people will have 50 to 60 times the lethal dose of fentanyl in their system," said Jim Curtice, Yakima County Coroner.

Ideal Option data support the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Among Washington state patients who continued treatment with Ideal Option throughout 2022, urine drug testing revealed a remarkable 98% reduction in fentanyl use and a 94% reduction in total opioid use.

The Open House & Recovery Resource Fair will take place on Friday, April 5, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Ideal Option located at 602 N 39th Ave, Ste. 200 in Yakima. Attendees will learn more about local resources, meet the staff, gain insight into treatment options, explore the clinic, and discuss solutions for the escalating opioid crisis in Spokane County. Refreshments will be provided by Tacos Don Chayo food truck.

Participating organizations include:

Ideal Option

Ideal Balance Behavioral Health

Peer Workforce Development

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Greater Washington and North Idaho

and Grupo 24 Horas Yakima de ALCOHOLICOS ANONIMOS

United Way of Central Washington

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic

Catholic Charities

Barth Clinic

Coordinated Care

YWCA Yakima

Compass Career Solutions

Fred Hutch Cancer Center

Comprehensive Healthcare

For questions about this event, email marketing director Olivia Roe at [email protected].

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 75,000 patients through a network of 85+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

