Mayoral Candidate Mike Liebelson Says Boca Election "Accomplished the Mission" as Voters Reject Overdevelopment and Elect Save Boca to City Council

"This was never about only the mayoral race," Liebelson said. "It was about standing up, speaking out, and making sure Boca's future is shaped by the people who live here. I'm proud of what we accomplished together." Post this

"I got into this race with one clear objective: to help take Boca Raton back from the influence of big developers, support Save Boca, and return the City Council to the people who live here," said Liebelson. "That mission was accomplished."

A first-time candidate and political outsider who entered the race late, Liebelson came within five votes of winning the mayor's seat against a longtime political figure with years of campaign experience. Liebelson handily won the in-person voting by a large margin. However, late-tabulated, vote-by-mail ballots put his opponent over the top by one vote before the recount.

Liebelson said the race highlights the need for continued review and discussion around vote-by-mail procedures in extremely close elections. Liebelson had a 549 vote margin (4%) in the election day, in-person tally, and in-person voting accounted for 69% of the votes cast. His 5-vote loss after the recount, resulted from the 31% of the votes cast by mail in ballots that favored his opponent, and specifically the 109 late-counted vote-by-mail ballots that were heavily skewed in favor of his opponent.

These ballots were tabulated after 100% of the in-person precincts had reported. Liebelson is happy to work with the Florida state legislature and governor to conduct a lessons-learned discussion aimed at improving vote-by-mail statutes.

At the same time, Boca voters delivered a broader message at the ballot box. Residents rejected the controversial downtown One Boca project by a 3:1 margin after the developer spent millions of dollars on marketing and legal efforts, and three Save Boca-endorsed candidates won City Council seats by decisive margins — all without accepting campaign money from developers.

"For me, this campaign was never about one office," Liebelson said. "It was about raising awareness, giving residents a voice, and helping shift power back to the community. Boca voters made their position clear."

Liebelson said the outcome should also serve as a reminder that every vote matters.

"When a race is this close, no one should ever think their vote doesn't count," he said. "This election shows exactly why participation matters. One vote matters. Five votes matter. Every vote matters."

His showing in the race reflected growing frustration among residents who believe Boca Raton needs leadership focused on controlling overdevelopment, infrastructure, traffic, and protecting the character of the city.

"As an outsider candidate in my first race, coming this close sent a message," Liebelson said. "People are paying attention. They want leadership that puts residents first, and they want real accountability when it comes to growth and development."

Rather than dwell on division, Liebelson said he is focused on what was accomplished and what comes next.

"This campaign helped shine a light on an issue that matters deeply to people across Boca Raton," he said. "Residents want thoughtful planning, infrastructure, and leadership that puts the community ahead of special interests. That conversation is not going away."

Liebelson thanked supporters, volunteers, and voters who helped build momentum around the issue and bring new energy to the local conversation.

"This was never about only the mayoral race," he said. "It was about standing up, speaking out, and making sure Boca's future is shaped by the people who live here. I'm proud of what we accomplished together."

This release is issued by the Liebelson for Boca Raton Mayor Campaign and reflects post-election commentary.

Media Contact

Cindy Metzler, Omm Media, 1 5612711389, [email protected], Omm Media

SOURCE Mayoral Candidate Mike Liebelson