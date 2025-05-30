May's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Emma Stone, Meg Ryan, J-Lo & Ben Affleck

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"J-Lo & Ben Offer a Better Price"

After almost a year trying to sell their mansion and no buyers in site, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have lowered the price on their 38,000-square-foot marital home to $59.95 million. The 12-bedroom, 24-bath home with a 12-car garage was listed at $68 million. Their divorce was finalized in January.

"Adam Lambert's Hollywood Hills Home"

Recently picked to portray Jesus in the LA production of "Jesus Christ Superstar," Adam Lambert has listed his four-bedroom, 5,028-square-foot home in LA's Hollywood Hills for $7.375 million. The home includes a swimming pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, and city views.

"Meg Ryan's Montecito Home Flip"

One of Hollywood's celebrity home flippers, Meg Ryan has reduced the price of a Montecito home she has been working on since 2021. Meg did a total renovation and expanded the home from the 6,500 square feet when she bought the home, adding almost 3,000 square feet. The current price is $19.5 million.

"David Duchovny's Malibu Home & Caboose"

David Duchovny is listing his longtime Malibu home for $12.5 million. The open-concept-modern home has three bedrooms in 3,577 square feet on about one acre of land. David's backyard is loaded with a pool, an outdoor kitchen, a sunken fire pit, jacuzzi, cold plunge and an outdoor shower. The most unique feature is a caboose left over from the prior owner. David spent about $1 million to make the caboose a comfortable guest caboose.

"Tom Brady's Girlfriend Sells NYC Condo"

Supermodel Irina Shayk has sold her New York City condo for $3.25 million. The condo has over 2,400 square feet, tall ceilings and a rooftop deck. The Russian beauty has a child with actor Bradley Cooper, and she has recently been dating NFL-great Tom Brady.

"One More Time For Britney Spears' Home"

Oh baby, it's one more time for Britney Spears' home that she purchased in 2007 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and lived in until 2012. Britney's former Beverly Hills home is for sale at $7.749 million.

"Sean Connery's South-of-France Villa"

Sean Connery was not only one of the world's most famous actors, in 1999 he was named the "Sexiest Man of the Century" by "People" magazine. His longtime home in the South of France is for sale at $26.4 million (US). Still referred to by locals as "Sean's place," Connery's former home is one of the French Riviera's prettiest with views overlooking Nice and the Mediterranean Sea.

"Taylor Swift's Kennedy-Affair Love Nest"

A few years before she hooked up with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelsey, Taylor Swift and Conor Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were an item. Taylor even bought a home in Hyannis Port to be near Conor, but they broke up, and Taylor sold the home. Her former Cape Cod home with views of Nantucket Sound and the Kennedy Compound is for sale again at $14.5 million.

"Quincy Jones' Epic $60 Million Mansion"

The late Quincy Jones owned one of LA's remarkable mansions. At almost 25,000 square feet, Quincy commissioned a high school friend to build his epic home with a central wing, east and west wing. Features include a domed living room ceiling, wine cellar, screening room, five bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. Located in LA's ritzy Bel-Air neighborhood, it is for sale at $59.99 million.

