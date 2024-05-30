May's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Sean Hannity, Elvis Presley & Sofia Vergara

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Sofia Vergara's Glamorous Mansion"

After cutting her price by almost $6 million, Sofia Vergara sold her seven-bedroom Beverly Hills home for $13.7 million. Recently divorced from Joe Manganiello, Sofia put the 11,369-square-foot mansion on the market in 2022 at $19.6 million. As glamorous as the "Modern Family" star, the home has a host of amenities, including a 3,000-bottle wine cellar, wet bar, and a movie theater.

"Sean Hannity Is Serious – Selling His New York Mansion"

After years of badmouthing New York, Sean Hannity has finally decided to get out, listing his seven-bedroom waterfront home for $13.75 million. The Long Island home includes a pool, tennis court, par-3 golf course and a boat dock. Sean is likely to buy a home in Palm Beach, where he would be close to his good buddy Donald Trump, but he could opt for one of the new condos in Miami that offer even more amenities, such as climbing walls and free breakfast.

"Elvis Presley's Graceland Faces Foreclosure"

Elvis might be rolling over in his grave. A Missouri lender has filed for foreclosure against Graceland, claiming that his now-deceased daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, used Graceland for collateral on a loan that was never repaid. Elvis's granddaughter, Riley Keough, has filed a lawsuit against the Missouri company, claiming fraud. The Tennessee Attorney General's Office is investigating.

"Oscar De La Hoya Lists His Spectacular Las Vegas Home"

Oscar De La Hoya is looking for a quick knockout win for his super-contemporary home with postcard views of the Las Vegas Strip. Oscar moved to The Neon City last year into the almost 9,000-square-foot home with water features that rival some of the Las Vegas casinos, an infinity pool and lap pool, an outdoor living room and kitchen, fire lounges, spa bath, an outdoor shower, and a private garden lanai. He is asking $20 million for the property.

"Drake's New Texas Ranch Resort"

Canadian singer Drake recently added to his spectacular real estate portfolio, paying $15 million for a former family resort-turned-hotel in Texas. The Inn at Dos Brisas is a 313-acre ranch located in Brenham, between Austin and Houston, which includes a 14,000-square-foot main house, five haciendas, and four casitas. And much more, including a fireside dining room, a huge entertainment deck, an equestrian center with an indoor arena, three ponds, a tennis court, an organic farm, a greenhouse, and a restaurant with a 7,000-bottle wine cellar.

Known as The Inn at Dos Brisas, it was once ranked as one of the 10 best hotels in Texas and the only Forbes Travel Guide five-star restaurant in the state. The hotel closed in 2022, a COVID casualty. Drake has not revealed his plans for the property. He also owns a world-class mansion in Toronto and a Beverly Hills mansion.

"Drew Barrymore Lists Barn-Turned-Luxury Home"

Drew Barrymore has listed her Hamptons vacation home for $8.45 million. Located in Sagaponack on 1.7 acres, the seven-bedroom, 1920's-era home with 6,850 square feet was originally a barn that was converted into a luxury home. Drew bought the home in 2019 for $5.5 million.

"Rudy Canceled - Relists New York Apartment"

Soon after his radio show on WABC was canceled, Rudy Giuliani relisted his New York apartment with a $400,000 discount. He was originally asking $6.5 million for the Upper East Side three-bedroom apartment in 2023 but reduced it, delisted it, and it is now back on the market at the current $5.7 million.

"Rihanna Gets Buyer For Matthew Perry Condo"

An LA penthouse formerly owned by Matthew Perry, which has passed through several owners and most recently owned by Rihanna, has sold. Rihanna paid $21 million for the four-bedroom, 9,290-square-foot condo with panoramic views of the ocean and city. She was asking $24.95 million, but the new sale price has not yet been released.

"Matt Damon's Back-To-LA Penthouse"

Matt Damon has been making celebrity home news for many years, including the Miami Beach home he bought in 2005 for $14.5 million, the LA home he bought in 2013 for $15 million, and the Brooklyn Heights apartment he bought in 2020 for $16.7 million. He just paid $8.6 million for a fourth-floor apartment in LA's West Hollywood neighborhood.

"Michael Jordan Buys Florida Golf Home"

Michael Jordan has purchased a $16.5 million golf-course mansion at the Bear's Club in Jupiter, Florida. The 9,100-square-foot, five-bedroom home is located on one acre next to a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course. Jupiter is located about 30 minutes from Palm Beach, Florida.

