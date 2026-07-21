MB Law Firm Consulting® Announces Three CEPA®-Certified Advisors

"This accomplishment reflects MB Law Firm Consulting's commitment to helping law firm owners build lasting, sustainable value, so that when the time comes to step back, the practice they've built delivers the rewards they've earned," said Margaret Burke, Founder of MB Law Firm Consulting. Post this

"This accomplishment reflects MB Law Firm Consulting's commitment to helping law firm owners build lasting, sustainable value, so that when the time comes to step back, the practice they've built delivers the rewards they've earned," said Margaret Burke, Founder of MB Law Firm Consulting.

Other advisors emphasized how the CEPA designation positions the firm to address broader industry shifts.

"We are witnessing a generational change as baby boomers retire across the industry. This designation empowers us to guide clients through complex, long-term transitions with strategies that are both commercially sound and fully compliant. It positions us to anticipate market trends and deliver continuity at a time when succession planning is more critical than ever," said Laurin D. Johnson.

Kirsty Roux highlighted the growing influence of private equity on succession planning.

"Private equity's growing interest in CPA and law firms is fundamentally reshaping how succession is planned and managed. Where firms once relied exclusively on internal solutions, today's landscape demands a broader perspective and specialized external expertise. Armed with CEPA training, MB Law Firm Consulting is uniquely positioned to guide clients through this critical decision-making process, ensuring all available options are carefully evaluated before a path is chosen. Law firm owners who engage in proactive exit planning gain a meaningful competitive advantage, approaching the market with clarity and confidence. What was once viewed as simply the end of a firm's life cycle has become a powerful opportunity for growth, legacy, and reinvention," said Kirsty Roux, Senior Consultant.

With a CEPA-certified advisory team, MB Law Firm Consulting is redefining how law firms approach succession and exit planning. By combining deep industry knowledge with specialized training, the firm empowers clients to transform transitions into opportunities for growth, legacy, and reinvention, well before a transition becomes necessary.

About MB Law Firm Consulting, LLC®

MB Law Firm Consulting brings decades of combined experience working with lawyers and law firms, with a deep understanding of the pressures and complexities of the legal industry. The firm's services extend beyond operational efficiency to incorporate succession and exit planning as integral elements of firm strategy. Acting in the capacity of a Strategic COO, MB Law Firm Consulting provides strategic planning, process optimization, operational insights, and leadership development. These strategies reduce reliance on individual partners and establish sustainable growth today while safeguarding continuity and value for the future.

Media Contact

Margaret Burke, MB Law Firm Consulting, LLC, 1 6177020529, [email protected], www.mblawconsulting.com

SOURCE MB Law Firm Consulting, LLC