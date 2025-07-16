MB Law Firm Consulting Welcomes Laurin Johnson to Leadership Team

"Having practiced law and worked closely with hundreds of attorneys across the country, I understand what law firm leaders need to succeed," said Johnson. "I'm thrilled to join MB Law and bring that firsthand knowledge to our consulting work – translating insight into impact." Post this

MB Law Firm Consulting, LLC is pleased to announce that Laurin D. Johnson, Esq., LL.M has joined its leadership team. The Boston-based consultancy specializes in partnering with small to mid-size law practices to help manage operations and identify growth opportunities, providing both professional guidance and hands-on implementation support.

In her new role, Johnson will partner with clients to achieve success in areas where they most need support, including streamlining operations, preparing for transitions, and building pathways for leadership.

"We are excited to welcome Laurin to our growing team," said Margaret Burke, CEO of MB Law Firm Consulting. "Her extensive background in the legal industry and in operations has given her a deep appreciation for the demands of running a firm. The addition of her considerable experience and skills will further enhance our ability to help clients tackle challenges head-on and build practices that are both strategic and sustainable."

A former trusts and estates attorney, Johnson most recently served as Membership Experience Director with USA 500 Clubs, a member-based, nationwide organization that brings together senior-level professionals in exclusive regional communities to grow personally and professionally through meaningful relationships. She was responsible for managing the organization's day-to-day operations as well as facilitating and implementing programs, initiatives, policies, and events designed to maximize member satisfaction. Johnson joined USA 500 Clubs in 2018 and held membership development positions of increasing responsibility until assuming her current role in 2021. She will stay on as the Club Development Director of the Financial District 2 Club.

"Having practiced law and worked closely with hundreds of attorneys across the country, I understand what law firm leaders need to succeed," said Johnson. "I'm thrilled to join MB Law and bring that firsthand knowledge to our consulting work – translating insight into impact."

Johnson earned her Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School in Boston, MA, and her Master of Laws in Taxation and Certificate in Estate Planning from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, DC. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Communications from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN.

