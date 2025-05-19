MBCB Law Firm Welcomes Jennifer Westerhause Adams as Partner

Seasoned counsel brings deep regulatory and litigation experience to local commercial law firm.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mattingly Burke Cohen & Biederman, LLP ("MBCB"), a full-service commercial law firm headquartered in Indianapolis, is pleased to announce that Jennifer Westerhaus Adams has joined the firm as a Partner.

Adams holds a J.D. from Duke University School of Law and brings more than two decades of legal experience, including senior in-house counsel roles and law firm leadership, with a focus on regulatory compliance, litigation, and cross-functional legal strategy. She most recently served as Global Compliance Counsel at Cook Medical, where she advised on complex legal and regulatory issues impacting global operations, including privacy, data security, and emerging technologies.

"Jennifer's in-house experience and regulatory acumen will add immediate value to our clients," said Sean Burke, Managing Partner of MBCB. "Her practical, collaborative approach and insight into evolving legal risks make her a strong addition to our growing team."

Prior to her role at Cook Medical, Adams served as Associate General Counsel at Indiana University, where she led initiatives in data privacy, intellectual property, and technology transactions. She also previously practiced at Barnes & Thornburg LLP, where she was a partner in the firm's business and commercial litigation practice. Her broad industry perspective spans the medical device, higher education, and technology sectors.

"I've long admired MBCB's reputation for sophisticated legal work and ethical integrity," said Adams. "Joining this team allows me to continue partnering with organizations to solve complex problems, with a focus on practical, forward-looking counsel."

Adams will support clients in high-stakes litigation, regulatory investigations, and internal compliance programs. She will also advise on the legal implications of generative AI, privacy regulation, and data governance, areas where her in-house and regulatory experience offers a distinct advantage.

About MBCB Law Firm

Mattingly Burke Cohen & Biederman, LLP (MBCB) is a full-service commercial law firm that helps clients launch, grow, and defend their businesses. With more than 100 years of combined experience, MBCB attorneys deliver effective, tailored legal solutions and leverage industry-leading technology to manage costs and provide value for clients. To learn more, visit www.mbcblaw.com.

[email protected]

