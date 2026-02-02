MBM Chalets Debuts Exclusive Outdoor Alpine Experiences in Ultra Luxury Private Residences in Switzerland and France from February Through August, 2026

"Guests today want more than a beautiful property," Burnford says. "They want privacy, meaningful time together, and the confidence that everything behind the scenes is being managed safely and discreetly. That's the idea behind launching these new experiences." Post this

"Guests today want more than a beautiful property," Burnford says. "They want privacy, meaningful time together, and the confidence that everything behind the scenes is being managed safely and discreetly. That's the idea behind launching these new experiences."

The MBM Experiences Collection

Each program can be added to any MBM chalet stay and grouped into three guest-focused categories:

WELLNESS & LONGEVITY

Longevity in the Mountains: A low-intensity wellness retreat centered on recovery, mobility, nutrition-led meals, and gentle guided time outdoors. Ideal for guests prioritizing long-term health, quiet, and restorative days. Starting price: CHF 3,800 per person (approx. USD$4,800)

Women's Return-to-Ski Program: If it's been awhile since you were on skis and you'd like a come back, come here for a confidence-building five-day program with women-only coaching, flexible pacing, and supportive mobility and mindset sessions. Starting price: CHF 3,600 per person (approx. USD$4,550)

FAMILY & CONNECTION

First Turns to Family Runs: A fully private, stress-free way to learn to ski as a family in five days, with instructors, flexible schedules, and curated off-screen activities. Starting price: CHF 3,500 per person (approx. USD$4,450)

Boardroom Mornings, Powder Afternoons: For executive teams who need private, well-equipped workspace paired with guided skiing to reset and reconnect. Starting price: CHF 4,250 per person (approx. USD$5,380)

ADVENTURE & PERFORMANCE

The Alpine Challenge–The Ultimate Guys' Chalet Ski Challenge: A guided men's ski week built around friendly competition, time together, and relaxed dinners hosted in the privacy of the chalet. Starting price: CHF 3,800 per person (approx. USD$4,800)

Above the Pistes – Private Heli-Ski Escape: Remote terrain, expert guides, and end-to-end safety planning, with the chalet serving as a discreet base. Starting price: CHF 4,500 per person (approx. USD$5,700)

Earn Your Turns – Off-Piste Ski Touring: A demanding week for technically competent skiers, supported by daily route planning, avalanche gear, and recovery-focused evenings. Starting price: CHF 4,500 per person (approx. USD$5,700)

Availability & Booking

All experiences can be added to any MBM Chalet stay. Chalets start from CHF 900 (approx USD$1,140) per night, with experience-package pricing varying by group size and program.

Full package details and pricing are available in the MBM Experiences Appendix here.

Visit www.mbmchalets.com or contact [email protected] for bookings.

For more background on the co-founders, Matthew Burnford's recommendations on what to see and do, and additional detail on the MBM approach, click here.

About MBM Chalets

Founded in 2022, MBM Chalets (Mont Beau Ménage) is a boutique chalet agency offering luxury ski and summer rentals across Switzerland, France, and Italy. Based in La Tzoumaz, MBM provides comprehensive property management for owners and bespoke concierge-led stays for guests. The company philosophy is built on principles of service, clear communication and traditional hospitality.

Media Contact

Cassie Kim, SDA International, 1 8089494131, [email protected], www.sheiladonnelly.com

SOURCE MBM Chalets