MBN Brands Launches Disaster Restoration Platform with Petra Capital Partners and SharpVue Capital

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MBN Brands, a multi-brand franchising platform, along with Petra Capital Partners ("Petra") and SharpVue Capital ("SharpVue"), are pleased to announce the launch of Liberty Restoration Group through a majority investment in two leading ServiceMaster Restore franchisees. This investment will drive continued geographic expansion and deepened reach in residential and commercial markets.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, and operating throughout five states, Liberty Restoration Group provides mitigation and restoration services to homeowners and business owners under the ServiceMaster Restore brand. The senior leadership team of Liberty Restoration Group, Josh Kijanko, Geoff Ganz and Mark Gerken, have developed a reputation for providing excellent customer service to residential and commercial owners, and have been consistently recognized as top-performing franchisees within the ServiceMaster system.

Commenting on the opportunity, Josh Kijanko, CEO, of Liberty Restoration Group stated, "We're excited to partner with MBN Brands, whose proven track record in scaling businesses and strong alignment with our vision make them the perfect partner for this next chapter of growth."

Jarrett Wood, Principal at SharpVue added, "This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for SharpVue on multiple fronts. We deeply believe in the growth opportunity within the restoration industry, the quality of leadership at ServiceMaster, and the best-in-class operational abilities of Josh, Geoff and Mark."

Doug Owen, Managing Partner at Petra added, "This partnership aligns with our goal to support seasoned executives to launch new platform companies. We believe this team can rapidly scale their business, and we are excited to support them in this goal."

McGuire Woods, LLP served as legal advisor to MBN Brands, and Smith Anderson, LLP served as legal advisor for Petra Capital Partners and SharpVue Capital. Greenberg Traurig LLP served as franchise legal advisor to MBN Partners.

About Petra Capital Partners: Petra Capital Partners is a private equity firm engaged in providing growth capital for companies located throughout the United States. Petra's investment team has an established track record of success spanning over 25 years and deploying more than $900 million of capital invested into more than 100 high growth companies. Petra is actively seeking investments for its current SBIC fund, Petra Growth Fund V. Petra can invest up to $25 million per company in equity or debt securities with a primary focus on backing high growth business services, tech-enabled services and healthcare services companies. For more information, please visit http://www.petracapital.com.

About SharpVue Capital: SharpVue Capital, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is an investment firm that offers equity and debt capital solutions to lower middle market companies. It specializes in recapitalizations, acquisitions, growth capital, generational transitions, and buyouts. SharpVue is currently investing from SharpVue Capital Credit Fund III, L.P., an SBIC fund. For more information, please visit http://www.sharpvuecapital.com.

About ServiceMaster Brands: Founded in 1929, ServiceMaster Brands operates a network of 1,940 franchisees through its portfolio of five brands in 50 states and nine countries. The Company's brands (including ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and Amerispec) operate primarily within the restoration and cleaning industries. Other offerings include furniture refinishing services and home and commercial inspection services. For more information, visit http://www.servicemaster.com.

Media Contact

