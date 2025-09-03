MC Homes Real Estate Sells Home After 4 Years and 6 Agents -- at Full Asking Price

MC Homes Real Estate Sells "Unsellable" Bethel Home at Full Asking Price After four years, six agents, and multiple failed attempts, the home at 35 Kayview Avenue in Bethel, CT finally sold this July — at full asking price of $489,000. Despite extensive renovations, the property lingered on the market until Mirna Chinchilla of MC Homes Real Estate took over in spring 2025. With professional staging, new photography, and a fresh marketing strategy, the home went under contract in just 30 days. The sale stands out in a market where most Bethel homes sell quickly and often above asking. For the homeowners, it marked the end of years of frustration: "Mirna brought a level of professionalism and care we hadn't seen before." MC Homes Real Estate, powered by VORO, continues to serve Danbury, Bethel, and beyond with a hands-on, client-first approach. 📞 Contact: 203-744-9879 | 🌐 www.homesdanbury.com
MC Homes Real Estate Sells Bethel Home After 4 Years and 6 Agents — at Full Asking Price
After four years on the market, six different brokerages, and two failed "For Sale by Owner" attempts, a Bethel home that many thought would never sell has finally closed — and at full asking price.
The property at 35 Kayview Avenue had been listed multiple times without success, despite extensive upgrades including a new roof, siding, plumbing, electrical systems, windows, and doors.
That changed when Mirna Chinchilla, founder of MC Homes Real Estate, took over the listing in spring 2025. Within just 30 days, the home was under contract, and by July, it sold for $489,000 — the full asking price.
"This wasn't just a listing — it was a mission," said Chinchilla. "The home had value, it just needed the right strategy and the right story behind it."
A Long Road to Closing
The Kayview Avenue home's sale was the result of perseverance. Over the past four years, the property was represented by several brokerages and also marketed directly by its owners:
- For Sale by Owner – 2022
- For Sale by Owner – 2023
- Howard Hanna Rand Realty — Listed June 2023 ($549,000 → $510,000)
- Berkshire Hathaway — Listed March 2024 ($549,000 → $539,000)
- Coldwell Banker Realty — Listed June 2024 ($545,000 → $525,000)
- William Pitt Sotheby's — Listed August 2024 ($499,000)
- William Raveis Real Estate — Listed September 2024 ($509,999 → $490,000)
- Regency Real Estate — Listed February 2025 ($475,000)
- VORO CT LLC / MC Homes Real Estate — Listed March 2025 → Under Contract in 30 Days → Sold July 2025 at $489,000 (Full Asking Price)
Despite years of attempts, it was only when MC Homes Real Estate implemented a tailored strategy that the home finally sold.
A Market Exception
While this property struggled, the broader Bethel real estate market in 2025 told a very different story:
- Median Sale Price (July 2025): $582,500 — up 4% year-over-year
- Average Days on Market: 23–29, down from 50 the year prior
- List-to-Sale Ratio: Homes averaged 103% of asking price, with multiple bids common
The Kayview Avenue sale proved the importance of positioning and marketing in a competitive environment.
From Stagnation to Sold
Chinchilla's approach included professional staging, updated photography, and targeted outreach to buyers and agents. By reframing the property's strongest features — its open layout, prime location, and extensive renovations — she repositioned it for success.
The homeowners immediately felt the impact:
"Mirna brought a level of professionalism and care we hadn't seen before. After years of frustration, we finally felt seen, supported, and successful."
About MC Homes Real Estate
Founded by Mirna Chinchilla, MC Homes Real Estate (powered by VORO) has been serving Danbury and surrounding towns since 2001. Known for a personalized, hands-on approach, MC Homes Real Estate delivers results for both buyers and sellers.
Through the VORO network, the firm also extends services beyond Connecticut into Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, California, Georgia, and more — providing clients with both local expertise and nationwide reach.
📞 Call: 203-744-9879
🌐 Visit: www.homesdanbury.com
Homeowners interested in learning how MC Homes Real Estate achieves results in challenging markets can contact Mirna Chinchilla for a consultation,
Media Contact
Mirna Chinchilla, MC Homes Real Estate-powered by VORO, 1 2037449879 Kayview, [email protected], www.homesdanbury.com
SOURCE MC Homes Real Estate-powered by VORO
