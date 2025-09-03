MC Homes Real Estate Sells Home After 4 Years and 6 Agents -- at Full Asking Price

"In today's competitive Bethel real estate market, the right strategy can turn a long-stale listing into a full-price sale." — Mirna Chinchilla Post this

After four years on the market, six different brokerages, and two failed "For Sale by Owner" attempts, a Bethel home that many thought would never sell has finally closed — and at full asking price.

The property at 35 Kayview Avenue had been listed multiple times without success, despite extensive upgrades including a new roof, siding, plumbing, electrical systems, windows, and doors.

That changed when Mirna Chinchilla, founder of MC Homes Real Estate, took over the listing in spring 2025. Within just 30 days, the home was under contract, and by July, it sold for $489,000 — the full asking price.

"This wasn't just a listing — it was a mission," said Chinchilla. "The home had value, it just needed the right strategy and the right story behind it."

A Long Road to Closing

The Kayview Avenue home's sale was the result of perseverance. Over the past four years, the property was represented by several brokerages and also marketed directly by its owners:

For Sale by Owner – 2022

For Sale by Owner – 2023

Howard Hanna Rand Realty — Listed June 2023 ( $549,000 → $510,000 )

( → ) Berkshire Hathaway — Listed March 2024 ( $549,000 → $539,000 )

( → ) Coldwell Banker Realty — Listed June 2024 ( $545,000 → $525,000 )

( → ) William Pitt Sotheby's — Listed August 2024 ($499,000)

William Raveis Real Estate — Listed September 2024 ( $509,999 → $490,000 )

( → ) Regency Real Estate — Listed February 2025 ($475,000)

VORO CT LLC / MC Homes Real Estate — Listed March 2025 → Under Contract in 30 Days → Sold July 2025 at $489,000 (Full Asking Price)

Despite years of attempts, it was only when MC Homes Real Estate implemented a tailored strategy that the home finally sold.

A Market Exception

While this property struggled, the broader Bethel real estate market in 2025 told a very different story:

Median Sale Price ( July 2025 ): $582,500 — up 4% year-over-year

): — up 4% year-over-year Average Days on Market: 23–29, down from 50 the year prior

List-to-Sale Ratio: Homes averaged 103% of asking price, with multiple bids common

The Kayview Avenue sale proved the importance of positioning and marketing in a competitive environment.

From Stagnation to Sold

Chinchilla's approach included professional staging, updated photography, and targeted outreach to buyers and agents. By reframing the property's strongest features — its open layout, prime location, and extensive renovations — she repositioned it for success.

The homeowners immediately felt the impact:

"Mirna brought a level of professionalism and care we hadn't seen before. After years of frustration, we finally felt seen, supported, and successful."

About MC Homes Real Estate

Founded by Mirna Chinchilla, MC Homes Real Estate (powered by VORO) has been serving Danbury and surrounding towns since 2001. Known for a personalized, hands-on approach, MC Homes Real Estate delivers results for both buyers and sellers.

Through the VORO network, the firm also extends services beyond Connecticut into Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, California, Georgia, and more — providing clients with both local expertise and nationwide reach.

