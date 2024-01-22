MC Hotel Unveils its Signature Mark, Showcasing Local Art in Unique Scavenger Hunt

"The Mark at The MC is a testament to the talent within our local community and the dynamic culture that surrounds us in Montclair," said Ryan Schneider, general manager at Aparium Hotel Group, managing The MC Hotel Autograph Collection. Post this

"The Mark at The MC is a testament to the talent within our local community and the dynamic culture that surrounds us in Montclair," says Ryan Schneider, general manager at Aparium Hotel Group, managing The MC Hotel Autograph Collection. "Our goal is to provide a unique experience for visitors, shaped significantly by the art we showcase."

As part of the Mark, guests are invited to explore the hotel's permanent collection, transforming their stay into a celebration of art and culture. The scavenger hunt adds an element of playfulness to the experience, turning stays and dining into artistic and cultural immersions.

The scavenger hunt, showcasing the hotel's permanent collection year-round, offers a refreshing perspective on hospitality. To make the experience even more memorable, participants who successfully complete the hunt will receive a signature drink from the hotel's Allegory bar.

"It's exciting to see this unique initiative taking shape right here in Montclair," says Siona Benjamin, a featured artist of The MC's permanent collection. "The MC not only provides hotel guests with the chance to experience beautiful art with the Mark but also generously offers its space as a platform for local artists to showcase their talents to the community."

Nestled in Montclair, N.J., just 45 minutes from New York City, The MC Hotel is part of a thriving artistic community, close to galleries, museums, shops and restaurants. The hotel hosts programs and events year-round, positioning itself as a cultural hub. For reservations, visit the website here.

About The MC Hotel, Autograph Collection

Located just 45 minutes outside of NYC, the 159-room MC Hotel, part of Marriott International's Autograph Collection Hotels and managed by Aparium Hotel Group, is at the intersection of culture and community in the heart of Montclair's thriving artistic community. The hotel boasts an impressive on-site art collection and is surrounded by various top-notch art galleries, museums, shops, restaurants and bars. It is also home to the town's only rooftop bar with stunning Manhattan skyline views. The MC Hotel is a Northeastern hospitality icon.

About Aparium Hotel Group

Established in 2012 and led by founder Mario Tricoci, Aparium Hotel Group is a pioneer in the lifestyle hotel industry with individually unique, awe-inspiring, award-winning independent hotels in distinct yet underserved markets across the U.S. Inspired by the concept of "trans-local hospitality" and a desire to provide an important catalyst in the resurgence of many great American cities, Aparium Hotel Group creates memorable stays and cultural connectivity with top- of market, design forward, locally relevant and dynamically programmed hotels and restaurants that are a destination for discerning travelers and locals alike. The hotels feature elevated services and amenities, with locally curated food and beverage programming, celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of each community and ultimately ingraining each hotel into the fabric of the cities they inhabit.

Aparium Hotel Group is a vertically integrated owner and operator of 10 hotel properties across the U.S., including The Pontchartrain Hotel (New Orleans), Surety Hotel (Des Moines, Iowa), Hotel Haya (Tampa, Fla.), Crossroads Hotel (Kansas City, Mo.), Detroit Foundation Hotel (Detroit), The MC Hotel (Montclair, N.J.), Hewing Hotel (Minneapolis), Hu. Hotel (Memphis, Tenn.), Clayton Members Club & Hotel (Denver), Jasper Hotel (Fargo, N.D.) and several projects in various stages of development. For more information about Aparium Hotel Group, please visit aparium.com.

Media Contact

