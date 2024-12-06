M.C. Layman Launches Commercial Real Estate Services and Investment Firm

"Our focus is on providing personalized guidance to help clients navigate their real estate journey and achieve results." - Kate Layman, Founder & CEO, M.C. Layman Post this

Since its launch, M.C. Layman has quickly built momentum, forming strategic partnerships and securing new clients. "As we move into the new year, we'll begin to highlight the success of our clients and share updates on strategic partnerships that will expand our reach in the commercial real estate sector," Kate added.

For updates, visit http://www.mc-layman.com or email [email protected] to join our mailing list.

About M.C. Layman:

M.C. Layman is a full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in property management, investment consulting, and strategic advisory services. The company also actively seeks investment opportunities that benefit from its vision, process, and proven track record of results.

Media Contact

Kate Layman, Founder & CEO, M.C. Layman, 240.385.5752, [email protected], https://www.mc-layman.com/

