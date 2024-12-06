M.C. Layman Launches Commercial Real Estate Services and Investment Firm

Company founded by Kate Layman
FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M.C. Layman, a new full-service commercial real estate firm, launched in September, offering innovative solutions and a client-focused approach to the market. Founded by Kate Layman, a seasoned professional with 15 years of experience supporting national investors, local developers, and property owners, the firm is committed to delivering tailored strategies that drive growth and success.
"We are deeply embedded in the community, with a strong understanding of the region. Our focus is on providing personalized guidance to help clients navigate their real estate journey and achieve results," said Kate Layman.
Since its launch, M.C. Layman has quickly built momentum, forming strategic partnerships and securing new clients. "As we move into the new year, we'll begin to highlight the success of our clients and share updates on strategic partnerships that will expand our reach in the commercial real estate sector," Kate added.
About M.C. Layman:
M.C. Layman is a full-service commercial real estate firm specializing in property management, investment consulting, and strategic advisory services. The company also actively seeks investment opportunities that benefit from its vision, process, and proven track record of results.
