M|C Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Consortium Networks to Fuel Cybersecurity Growth; Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Nate Ungerott Appointed as CEO

The investment was made in partnership with Consortium Network's leaders Larry Pfeifer, Founder and Chief Disrupter, and Tim Murphy, CEO, who both retain a material ownership position in the company. In addition, both Pfeifer and Murphy have joined Consortium Networks' Board of Directors, with Pfeifer serving as Executive Chairman.

"As cybersecurity challenges constantly evolve, organizations seek trusted partners to navigate this dynamic landscape," noted Pfeifer. "The Consortium Networks team has earned a stellar reputation for playing a pivotal role, uniquely bridging the gap between market intelligence, cybersecurity vendors, and security buyers, setting us apart in the market. This investment is a critical milestone in helping us execute on plans to expand our capabilities and coverage and bring additional value to our clients."

"We recognize the remarkable customer-first culture that Larry, Tim, and the Consortium Networks team have cultivated," stated Travis Keller, Managing Partner, M|C Partners. "Their dedication to assembling and nurturing a world-class team focused on delivering superior security outcomes and exceptional customer experiences has been the driving force behind their rapid growth and the establishment of a loyal customer and partner base. We are enthusiastic about championing Consortium Networks as it continues its commitment to this strategy in the years ahead, setting new standards in the industry."

Nate Ungerott Appointed CEO

The company also announced that Nate Ungerott, a seasoned cybersecurity leader with over 20 years of experience, has assumed the role of CEO at Consortium Networks. Ungerott's impressive background includes roles in executive leadership, sales, partner alliances, and corporate development. He played a pivotal role in the growth of cybersecurity firm Optiv, where he contributed to scaling the company from $50 million to over $3.5 billion in revenue and over 2,000 employees.

"It is an honor to join the Consortium Networks team," said Ungerott. "I am excited to contribute to this forward-thinking organization's journey towards market leadership and innovation in the cybersecurity sector. Together, we will continue to prioritize customer success, trust-building, and the development of cutting-edge solutions."

Note: Terms of the deal were not disclosed. AGC Partners served as the advisor to the sellers, with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman (PWSP) and McDermott Will & Emery (MWE) providing legal counsel.

About M|C Partners:

M|C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M|C Partners has invested $2.4 billion of capital in over 140 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its ninth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, please visit https://mcpartners.com/.

About Consortium Networks:

Consortium Networks, LLC is a cybersecurity risk, technology, and networking organization on a joint mission to connect and educate the community. We founded Consortium to change "the game" and help our clients make sense of the spaghetti labyrinth they call cybersecurity. By mapping our clients' controls to industry standards and risk, we help them reduce complexity and risk to their organization and people. The outcome: clients will quickly understand their gaps and realize the impacts of their investment decisions, strengthening their cyber hygiene, and ultimately, protecting the business.

Our Concierge way of working sets us apart and follows four timeless principles of customer service: attitude, consistency, service, and teamwork. We are devoted to helping others selflessly in both our work and personal communities. For more information, please visit https://consortium.net/.

Media Contact

