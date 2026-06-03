MCA Medical Billing Solutions L.L.C. Launches SNFY the First Fully Automated Skilled Nursing Facility eBiller Built on PointClickCare

"SNF billing teams spend too much time on manual tasks like status checks, denial corrections, and remittance reconciliation. SNFY automates these processes, allowing billing professionals to focus on documentation coordination, payer strategy, and AR management that drives revenue." – Bob Gault Post this

The Challenge Facing SNF Billing Departments

Skilled nursing facilities operate in one of the most administratively demanding billing environments in American healthcare. Managing claims across Medicare Part A and B, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and private payers require continuous monitoring of claim statuses, rapid correction of denials, and consistent reconciliation of accounts receivable functions that consume a significant portion of a billing team's available working hours every week.

The consequences of manual claims management extend beyond inefficiency. Delayed status checks allow denials to age without timely follow-up. Manual correction processes introduce human error. And billing staff time spent on repetitive administrative tasks is time not spent on higher-value work payer relations, PDPM coding validation, and AR strategy that more directly affects facility financial performance.

What SNFY Does

SNFY is an automated billing intelligence system that operates directly within the PointClickCare environment as a PointClickCare Exchange Partner requiring no system migration, no parallel implementation, and no disruption to existing clinical or billing workflows. It performs the claims management functions that currently consume most of a billing team's time, at a speed and consistency that manual processes cannot match.

1,000 claims checked and documented per hour

~75 claims corrected per hour (rate varies depending on denial type)

30 hours saved per billing team per week

$0 cost to pilot facilities for 12 months

*Approximately 75 claims corrected per hour - actual rate varies depending on denial type.

Source: Performance data per SNFY Pilot Flyer.

SNFY's capabilities include fully automated claims status checking and documentation across all active payers, automated correction of denials based on denial type, an interactive dashboard providing real-time visibility into claim trends, Medicaid pending cases, AR aging, and census data, and adaptable configuration across all payer mixes.

SNFY is also designed to serve as a structured training tool for Billing Office Managers providing consistent, data-driven insight into claim performance patterns that support team development and process improvement.

The SNFY Pilot Program: One Facility Per MAC Region

The United States is served by 12 Medicare Administrative Contractor regions. MCA Medical Billing Solutions L.L.C is accepting one qualifying SNF per MAC region into the SNFY Pilot Program a maximum of 12 facilities nationally. This structure ensures that every pilot participant receives dedicated, hands-on support from the MCA Medical Billing Solutions L.L.C team throughout the 12-month program, and that each participating facility gains regional exclusivity in adopting this billing automation technology before competitors in the same MAC region.

Pilot participants receive full SNFY eBiller access at no cost for 12 months, with MCA Medical Billing Solutions L.L.C working directly with each facility from implementation through program completion.

Pilot cost to the facility: $0 for 12 months of full SNFY access

Regional exclusivity: one SNF accepted per MAC region 12 available nationally

MCA support commitment: direct, ongoing engagement with every pilot facility throughout the 12-month program

Application deadline: July 31, 2026

Platform requirement: facility must be currently operating on PointClickCare

PointClickCare Exchange Partner Integration

SNFY operates as an Exchange Partner within the PointClickCare ecosystem the platform used by most U.S. skilled nursing facilities. Facilities on PointClickCare can integrate SNFY without modifying their existing clinical or billing platform configuration. The system works within the workflow billing staff already know, accessing the data it needs to process status checks and corrections without requiring manual data entry or platform switching.

This integration reflects MCA Medical Billing Solutions L.L.C positioning as a certified PointClickCare billing partner, with billing specialists operating daily within PointClickCare's full billing and AR management capability set across its client facilities.

Which Facilities SNFY Is Designed For

SNFY is designed for skilled nursing facilities currently experiencing one or more of the following conditions:

Billing staff spending significant hours daily on manual claims status checks

Denial volumes that exceed the billing team's capacity for same-day follow-up

Slow status resolution that allows denials to age before correction

Limited AR visibility - no real-time dashboard for claim trends, Medicaid pending status, or census data

Billing team workload driven primarily by repetitive, high-volume administrative tasks

Given that only one SNF per MAC region is accepted into the pilot and applications are reviewed on a first-qualified basis, facilities interested in the program are encouraged to apply early ahead of the July 31, 2026, deadline.

How to Apply

The SNFY Pilot Program is open to PointClickCare-enabled skilled nursing facilities in the United States. Applications are being accepted through July 31, 2026. With only one facility accepted per MAC region - 12 slots nationally early application is the best way to secure a position.

To download the SNFY Pilot Flyer, apply for the pilot program, or learn more about MCA Medical Billing Solutions L.L.C SNF billing services, visit: https://mcaskilled.com/

Media Contact

Bob Gault, MCA Medical Billing Solutions, L.L.C., 1 (866) 609-5880, [email protected], https://mcaskilled.com/

SOURCE MCA Medical Billing Solutions, L.L.C.