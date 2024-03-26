MC+A Recognized as one of the top 100 companies that matter in Knowledge Management in 2024 by KMWorld Magazine

MC+A's inclusion in the KM100 list highlights their 20 years of implementation expertise. The company's GenAI and LLM practices are harnessing this expertise to rapidly deliver cutting-edge capabilities to their customers. Post this

MC+A's inclusion is a testament to the company's two decades of experience in search implementation, which has become a critical component of successful AI solutions. The company's GenAI and LLM practice areas are leveraging this expertise to bring cutting-edge capabilities to their customers at an unprecedented pace.

"MC+A is pleased to be included in KMWorld's 100 Companies list. Our team has worked hard over the past few years to champion these solutions, and it's a great honor to be recognized for our efforts," said Michael Cizmar, founder and Managing Director of MC+A. "We've gone from 'I remember hating vectors in college' to every company looking at ways that they can leverage this technology to capitalize on their own organization's knowledge."

MC+A's innovative approach to AI operations is built on the foundational principle that search solutions are core to any AI solution. The company's Embed service, coupled with their Trusted Advisor support services, enables them to provide solutions that improve B2B e-commerce and enhance the relevancy of search across many enterprise use cases. Additionally, MC+A has partnered with Bookend AI to bring Generative AI to their customers' business applications through the use of technologies such as RAG to power the workflows of the future.

"MC+A is unlocking worry-free AI for their customers by bringing their decades of knowledge in implementing powerful search at some of the world's most important companies. We're thrilled to partner with MC+A as we enable forward-thinking organizations to put Generative AI to work solving tomorrow's most critical enterprise problems," said Pravin Pillai, CEO of Bookend AI.

For more information about MC+A and their AI solutions, please visit https://mcplusa.com.

About KMWorld:

KMWorld is the leading publisher, information provider, and conference organizer in knowledge management, document management, and content management. KMWorld is a publishing division of Information Today, Inc.

About MC+A:

MC+A is an award-winning technology consultancy that specializes in the implementation of AI solutions. With over 20 years of experience in search implementation, the company leverages its expertise to bring cutting-edge GenAI and LLM capabilities to its customers. MC+A is committed to helping clients build, run and manage AI solutions that drive efficiency and effectiveness across diverse sectors.

About Bookend AI:

Bookend AI and its Bookend Intelligence Platform allow developers to instantly add generative AI to any business application. Founded in 2023, Bookend AI streamlines integration for domain-specific use cases including research, financial document analysis, clinical decision support, and more, while preventing model misbehavior such as bias, toxicity, data leakage, and hallucinations.

