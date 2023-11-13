McAlester Regional Health Center Transforms Reporting with Sixth Sense Intelligence's SMaRT Analytics™

The operational intelligence platform will replace manual and cumbersome reporting to provide accurate, real-time service line and provider analyses, trend reports, and more.
NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sixth Sense Intelligence announced recently that McAlester Regional Health Center, a comprehensive regional healthcare system in Southeastern Oklahoma, is set to revolutionize its reporting operations with the implementation of SMaRT Analytics. This cutting-edge operational intelligence platform will replace labor-intensive manual reporting processes, providing accurate, real-time insights into service lines, provider performance, and more.
As healthcare systems face increasing demands for agility and efficiency, Cheryl Perry, CFO of McAlester Regional Health Center, recognized the need for a transformative solution. The reliance on manual, Excel-based financial and operational reporting was impeding the productivity of her executive team. Drawing inspiration from other prominent Oklahoma healthcare systems, including DRH Health and Stillwater Medical Center, both Sixth Sense Intelligence customers, she sought to embrace modern healthcare operational intelligence.
SMaRT Analytics™ empowers McAlester Regional Health Center to swiftly address critical operational challenges, such as optimizing service lines. With this platform in place, internal analysts can focus on higher-level tasks, unburdened by manual processes and reporting.
Cheryl Perry, CFO of McAlester Regional Health Center, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Before Sixth Sense Intelligence, it took longer to receive reports and to drill into the details behind the reports. We are ready to embrace modern healthcare operational intelligence and look forward to bringing automation to our reporting, and agility and confidence to our decision-making."
By joining forces with Sixth Sense Intelligence, McAlester Regional Health Center joins a growing list of healthcare providers who are realizing fast ROI with SMaRT Analytics. To learn more about how SMaRT Analytics can bring automation, accuracy, and agility to your organization, contact Sixth Sense Intelligence for a demonstration.
About Sixth Sense Intelligence
Sixth Sense Intelligence provides actionable operational intelligence, enabling quick answers to the most pressing problems facing healthcare organizations today. The company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) SMaRT Analytics™ platform and expert consulting services help healthcare executives quickly standardize and streamline data to identify substantial revenue and cost savings.
About McAlester Regional Health Center
Located in McAlester, Oklahoma, McAlester Regional Health Center (MRHCOK) is a comprehensive regional healthcare system, providing quality care to the residents of Southeastern Oklahoma. MRHCOK is a charitable, non-profit organization whose mission is to consistently deliver high-quality, compassionate, and cost-effective healthcare experiences.
