McAlester Regional Health Center Transforms Reporting with Sixth Sense Intelligence's SMaRT Analytics™

SMaRT Analytics™ empowers McAlester Regional Health Center to swiftly address critical operational challenges, such as optimizing service lines. With this platform in place, internal analysts can focus on higher-level tasks, unburdened by manual processes and reporting.

Cheryl Perry, CFO of McAlester Regional Health Center, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Before Sixth Sense Intelligence, it took longer to receive reports and to drill into the details behind the reports. We are ready to embrace modern healthcare operational intelligence and look forward to bringing automation to our reporting, and agility and confidence to our decision-making."

By joining forces with Sixth Sense Intelligence, McAlester Regional Health Center joins a growing list of healthcare providers who are realizing fast ROI with SMaRT Analytics. To learn more about how SMaRT Analytics can bring automation, accuracy, and agility to your organization, contact Sixth Sense Intelligence for a demonstration.

About Sixth Sense Intelligence

Sixth Sense Intelligence provides actionable operational intelligence, enabling quick answers to the most pressing problems facing healthcare organizations today. The company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) SMaRT Analytics™ platform and expert consulting services help healthcare executives quickly standardize and streamline data to identify substantial revenue and cost savings.

About McAlester Regional Health Center

Located in McAlester, Oklahoma, McAlester Regional Health Center (MRHCOK) is a comprehensive regional healthcare system, providing quality care to the residents of Southeastern Oklahoma. MRHCOK is a charitable, non-profit organization whose mission is to consistently deliver high-quality, compassionate, and cost-effective healthcare experiences.

Media Contact

Les Rescorl, CEO, Sixth Sense Intelligence, 1 847-471-4819, [email protected], https://www.6intelligence.com/

Cheryl Perry, CFO, McAlester Regional Health Center, 1 918-421-8626, [email protected], https://www.mrhcok.com/

