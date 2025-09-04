McAlpine Law expands its Houston personal injury practice, representing victims of car accidents,18-wheeler wrecks, workplace injuries, and wrongful death with a focus on maximum recovery.

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McAlpine Law Expands Personal Injury Representation Across Houston

McAlpine Law, a Houston-based personal injury law firm, has expanded its legal services to meet the rising demand for representation in car accidents, 18-wheeler collisions, workplace injuries, plant explosions, and wrongful death claims.

Houston remains one of the nation's busiest and most accident-prone regions, where victims often face significant challenges against insurers and corporations. McAlpine Law's expanded services aim to provide accident victims with skilled advocacy and stronger access to justice.

The firm focuses on:

Car & 18-Wheeler Accidents – Pursuing claims against negligent drivers, trucking companies, and insurers.

Workplace & Industrial Injuries – Representing employees injured in plants, refineries, and construction sites.

Wrongful Death Claims – Guiding families through complex cases while seeking financial recovery.

McAlpine Law continues its commitment to protecting the rights of Houston residents under the guiding principle of "Fighting for Maximum Recovery."

For more information, visit https://mcalpinelaw.com or call 1-855-4MAX-SET (1-855-462-9738)

About McAlpine Law

McAlpine Law is a Houston personal injury law firm serving victims of accidents and negligence. The firm provides strategic advocacy and client-focused representation in cases involving car accidents, 18-wheeler collisions, workplace injuries, plant explosions, and wrongful death.

