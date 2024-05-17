McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC Attorneys Named to the 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Delaware Rising Stars Lists

McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC is proud to announce that Robert E. McCann, Esq. and Patrick C. Lamb, Esq. have been named to the 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list, while Michael P. Minuti, Esq., has been honored on the Delaware Rising Stars list for their outstanding professional achievements.

PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founding Member Robert E. McCann, Esq. is a top-rated personal injury lawyer with decades of experience advocating for clients in cases involving car accidents, work accidents, premises liability, medical malpractice, products liability, commercial litigation, and more. He is a court-appointed Judge Pro-Tempore and Settlement Master. Robert is a member of several professional organizations, including the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and National Trial Lawyers – TOP 100 Trial LAWYERS, where is a Member in Good Standing. He has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2007.

Partner Patrick C. Lamb, Esq. is a top-ranked personal injury lawyer with over 30 years of experience litigating cases involving construction accidents, products liability, trucking and transportation, toxic torts, employment law, workplace violence, vehicle accidents, and wrongful termination. Patrick is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court. He has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2008.

Attorney Michael P. Minuti, Esq. practices personal injury cases involving car accidents, construction accidents, premises liability, products liability, railroad and refinery accidents, medical malpractice, and Workers' Compensation law. Michael is a member of the Delaware State Bar Association (DBA), serving as Vice-Chair of Kent and Sussex Counties of the DBA Young Lawyers Section, and the Delaware Trial Lawyers Association. This is Michael's first year being selected to the Rising Stars list, which honors top-rated attorneys under 40 or practicing less than 10 years.

Super Lawyers recognizes lawyers annually in each state representing more than 70 different practice areas. Selection is determined through a multi-phase process that reviews peer nomination and recognition, professional achievements in and out of the courtroom, awards, and independent research.

McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC is a full-service firm with a long history of winning. Over the last 15 years, the firm has recovered more than $200 million in settlements and verdicts. Call 215-569-8488 or visit www.mccanninjurylaw.com to schedule a free consultation. Located in Philadelphia and Abington, Pennsylvania, as well as Wilmington, Delaware, the firm serves clients in the surrounding areas.

Media Contact

Teresa Ludwig, McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC, 1 215-569-8488, [email protected], https://www.mccanninjurylaw.com/

SOURCE McCann Dillon Jaffe & Lamb, LLC